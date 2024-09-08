Albert Rusnák picks apart short-handed Crew in Seattle romp: "I had to score"

Albert Rusnák had never scored a hat trick in his professional career before Saturday. He’ll likely never score one quite like it again.

After a scoreless opening 45 minutes, everything changed in first-half stoppage time when the Crew’s only available goalkeeper, Abraham Romero , crashed into Morris outside the box — picking up a red card.

“It was massive for us to come here and get three points,” said Jordan Morris , who scored the other Rave Green goal that pushed Seattle into fifth place in the Western Conference.

A strange turn of events led to the Columbus Crew playing without a natural goalkeeper for more than 45 minutes. The Seattle Sounders took advantage in a 4 - 0 romp at Lower.com Field.

With regulars Patrick Schulte and Nicholas Hagen away on international duty, the Crew had only Romero available at keeper. Manager Wilfried Nancy chose center back Sean Zawadzki to strap on gloves and try to preserve a result.

“I mean, it's a completely uncomfortable situation for me, and don't really know what to do in a situation obviously," Zawadzki said post-match. "So, it's maybe, I think, coming into the game, just trust the ball and protect that side where it goes, I think is the best thing I could have done, maybe.

"But kind of all I can say on it, because I have no experience with it at all.”

Even the Crew, winners of eight straight games in all competitions, couldn’t overcome such a handicap.

The Sounders were pleased with their effort regardless of the circumstances.

“We play what's in front of us,” coach Brian Schmetzer said. “The chances we created, the way we defended — [we] did a professional job.”

Rusnák, Sounders take control

Zawadzki, thrust into the keeper job as Rusnák stood over a free kick, failed to preserve a clean sheet any longer than one kick of the ball. Rusnák slotted the free kick into the bottom corner.

“I felt a little bit more pressure taking the free kick than if an actual goalkeeper was in goal,” Rusnák admitted. “I kind of felt like I had to score — it’s an outfield player.

“It wasn't fair for him to go in goal, but it was the only solution they had.”

The Sounders kept the pressure on in the second half. With the Crew pushing to equalize, the Sounders searched for opportunities to pepper the inexperienced keeper. Morris all but secured the result in the 60th-minute, sliding home Seattle’s second on a well-executed counter attack.