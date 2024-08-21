Golden Boot

MLS Golden Boot tracker: Who will win in 2024?

Ten matchdays remain in the 2024 MLS season, continuing a sprint towards the Golden Boot presented by Audi.

Real Salt Lake star Cristian "Chicho" Arango holds the top spot, but LAFC's Denis Bouanga is right on his tail and chasing repeat honors.

PLAYER
GOALS
ASSISTS
1. Cristian Arango - RSL
17
11
2. Denis Bouanga - LAFC
16
9
3. Cristian Benteke - DC
16
4
4. Dániel Gazdag - PHI
14
2
5. Andrés Gómez - RSL
13
9
6. Cucho Hernández - CLB
13
8
7. Mateusz Bogusz - LAFC
13
6
8. Petar Musa - DAL
13
2
9. Lionel Messi - MIA
12
13
10. Jonathan Rodríguez - POR
12
6

Note: The first Golden Boot tiebreaker is assists, followed by the player with the fewest minutes played.

