MLS Golden Boot tracker: Who will win in 2024?

Ten matchdays remain in the 2024 MLS season, continuing a sprint towards the Golden Boot presented by Audi.
Real Salt Lake star Cristian "Chicho" Arango holds the top spot, but LAFC's Denis Bouanga is right on his tail and chasing repeat honors.
PLAYER
GOALS
ASSISTS
1. Cristian Arango - RSL
17
11
2. Denis Bouanga - LAFC
16
9
3. Cristian Benteke - DC
16
4
4. Dániel Gazdag - PHI
14
2
5. Andrés Gómez - RSL
13
9
6. Cucho Hernández - CLB
13
8
7. Mateusz Bogusz - LAFC
13
6
8. Petar Musa - DAL
13
2
9. Lionel Messi - MIA
12
13
10. Jonathan Rodríguez - POR
12
6
Note: The first Golden Boot tiebreaker is assists, followed by the player with the fewest minutes played.
It's been a career year for Arango with 17g/11a. After missing RSL's two regular-season games before the Leagues Cup break due to suspension, the Colombian international is again available for selection.
Last year's Golden Boot champion wasn't even in the top 10 when we last checked the leaderboard. Things have dramatically changed since then, with the Gabon international reaching 16g/9a.
Benteke continues to be the focus of D.C. United's offense during his second full MLS season, contributing 16g/4a. As usual, the former Premier League standout and Belgian international uses his dominant aerial game to torment opposing defenses.
Gazdag is putting together his third straight season with double-digit goals (14g/2a) for Philadelphia. Should the Union make a late Audi MLS Cup Playoffs push, rest assured the Hungarian international will play an important role.
Just how good was Andrés Gómez for RSL? The Colombian winger (13g/9a) just earned a reported eight-figure transfer to French Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais, concluding an impressive 18 months in MLS.
Injury, suspension and Concacaf Champions Cup commitments limited Cucho's impact early on in the season. That's now a distant memory, with the Crew's star man delivering big-time with 13g/8a.
Lost in the noise of Olivier Giroud's LAFC arrival this summer is Bogusz's breakout season. Playing primarily as a false 9, the former Polish youth international has 13g/6a in 24 appearances – all of them starts.
Even without playing a single MLS minute since June 1, Messi is still in the Golden Boot top 10 thanks to his 12g/13a in just 12 league games for Inter Miami. He's the GOAT for a reason, folks.
The Portland Timbers are among MLS's highest-scoring teams (50 goals in 25 matches), and Rodríguez is a huge reason for this. The Uruguayan DP has been outstanding in his debut MLS season, tallying 12g/6a.
- Dejan Joveljic (LA) - 12g/5a
- Luis Suárez (MIA) - 12g/5a
- Lewis Morgan (RBNY) - 12g/4a
- Brian White (VAN) - 12g/2a