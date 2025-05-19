Team of the Matchday: Toronto dominate Montréal, Orlando shut down Miami

Tensions always run high during Rivalry Week, and these players rose to the occasion to earn Matchday 14 Team of the Matchday presented by Audi honors.

Team highlights

Toronto FC routed rivals CF Montréal, 6-1, in the Canadian Classique. The win was highlighted by a 2g/2a performance from superstar Federico Bernardeschi and capped off by Theo Corbeanu netting a brace off the bench.

LA Galaxy star Marco Reus stepped up in El Tráfico, salvaging a 2-2 draw against LAFC with an 87th-minute free-kick golazo that completed his brace and snagged a point in the weekend's Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire nightcap.