Team of the Matchday: Toronto dominate Montréal, Orlando shut down Miami

Tensions always run high during Rivalry Week, and these players rose to the occasion to earn Matchday 14 Team of the Matchday presented by Audi honors.
Full team (3-4-3, left to right)
Starters: Pedro Gallese (ORL) - Andrew Gutman (CHI), Robert Voloder (SKC), Griffin Dorsey (HOU) - Brian Gutiérrez (CHI), Joaquín Pereyra (MIN), Djordje Mihailovic (COL), Marco Reus (LA) - Federico Bernardeschi (TOR), Alonso Martínez (NYC), Theo Corbeanu (TOR)
Coach: Oscar Pareja (ORL)
Bench: Roman Celentano (CIN), Thiago Martins (NYC), Joran Gerbet (ORL), Jack McGlynn (HOU), Albert Rusnák (SEA), Diego Rossi (CLB), Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Ola Brynhildsen (TOR), Tani Oluwaseyi (MIN)
Team highlights
Toronto FC routed rivals CF Montréal, 6-1, in the Canadian Classique. The win was highlighted by a 2g/2a performance from superstar Federico Bernardeschi and capped off by Theo Corbeanu netting a brace off the bench.
Meanwhile, head coach Oscar Pareja led Orlando City SC to a 3-0 Florida Derby win to snap Inter Miami CF’s 24-game scoring streak at Chase Stadium. Pedro Gallese made four saves to earn his sixth clean sheet of the year, and he assisted on the Lions' opening goal by Luis Muriel.
LA Galaxy star Marco Reus stepped up in El Tráfico, salvaging a 2-2 draw against LAFC with an 87th-minute free-kick golazo that completed his brace and snagged a point in the weekend's Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire nightcap.
Brian Gutiérrez carried Chicago Fire FC to a resounding 4-1 victory at Charlotte FC with 2g/1a, bolstering his US men's national team case ahead of the Concacaf Gold Cup. Andrew Gutman played a key role in locking down Charlotte's attack while also providing an assist on the Fire's third goal.
The Hudson River Derby went to plan for New York City FC, with Alonzo Martínez leading a 2-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls. The Costa Rican striker scored a long-range opener before providing an assist to guarantee three points.
Griffin Dorsey helped Houston Dynamo FC triumph by the same 2-0 scoreline over Texas Derby rival FC Dallas, notching 1g/1a to reclaim the El Capitán trophy.
Colorado Rapids midfielder Djordje Mihailovic netted in a 1-0 win over Rocky Mountain Cup rival Real Salt Lake. And Joaquín Pererya was the main man at Allianz Field, recording 1g/2a to deliver Minnesota United FC a 3-0 win over St. Louis CITY SC.
Lastly, Robert Voloder shone by shutting out San Diego FC to earn a 0-0 draw for Sporting Kansas City at Snapdragon Stadium.