Disciplinary Committee Decision

Atlanta United's Jamal Thiaré fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee

MLSsoccer staff

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued the following rulings after Matchday 17 of the 2025 season.

Thiaré fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Atlanta United forward Jamal Thiaré for violating the League’s policy regarding simulation/embellishment in Atlanta’s match against the New York Red Bulls.

As a result, the yellow card issued to New York defender Alexander Hack for the incident will be absolved from his yellow card accumulation, and any disciplinary points towards the Red Bulls’ total will be dismissed.

Vrioni fined

CF Montréal forward Giacomo Vironi has been fined for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 36th minute of Montréal’s match against the New England Revolution.

