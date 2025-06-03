Catching up with the TOCA and MLS inaugural Skills Showcase winners

TOCA and MLS recently announced their second annual “TOCA Skills Showcase”, a competition that welcomed thousands of young soccer players last year. Soccer players born between 2007-2018 are invited to TOCA Soccer Centers to compete for their spot on the leaderboard now, through June 29, 2025.

The competition culminates in four winners receiving an expenses-paid trip to the 2025 MLS All-Star Week in Austin, TX. Learn more about this year’s competition and sign up here. To celebrate the second year of the competition, we caught up with last year’s National Champions: Chance Tobin, now 10, and Ishan Singh, now 16, to hear about their experience last year and learn about their soccer journey since they won their national titles.