Catching up with the TOCA and MLS inaugural Skills Showcase winners

TOCA and MLS recently announced their second annual “TOCA Skills Showcase”, a competition that welcomed thousands of young soccer players last year. Soccer players born between 2007-2018 are invited to TOCA Soccer Centers to compete for their spot on the leaderboard now, through June 29, 2025.
The competition culminates in four winners receiving an expenses-paid trip to the 2025 MLS All-Star Week in Austin, TX. Learn more about this year’s competition and sign up here. To celebrate the second year of the competition, we caught up with last year’s National Champions: Chance Tobin, now 10, and Ishan Singh, now 16, to hear about their experience last year and learn about their soccer journey since they won their national titles.
Where are you in your soccer career today?
- Chance: I'm entering into my final year of 9v9 (U12) at Eastside FC. It will be my 5th season at the club and final year before ECNL. I also play for EJ Futball Training travel team which is separate from my club.
- Ishan: I am currently in the middle of the college recruiting process, and I’m really excited about the prospect of playing at a higher level. It’s been a rewarding process so far, and I can’t wait to see where it takes me.
What is your ultimate goal for soccer?
- Chance: To be the best in the country and make the USMNT.
- Ishan: I definitely want to play soccer in college and for as long as I can. I will always be connected to the sport and hope to stay involved with it even after I stop playing.
Are you still training at TOCA?
- Chance: Yes, 1-2 times a week consistently all year long.
- Ishan: I’m not currently training with TOCA, but I did all of last year. It’s been a great experience, and I’ve definitely improved in several aspects of my game. -
What is your best memory from MLS All-Star Week?
- Chance: Going to the All-Star game and watching the players on the field and in person.
- Ishan: It was amazing to meet so many fellow soccer enthusiasts from all around the country. So many people coming together to celebrate the sport and TOCA was truly inspiring!
What advice do you have for players looking to win the in-center portion of the competition this year?
- Chance: Work hard and be consistent.
- Ishan: Don’t count yourself out even before you begin. I definitely did not expect to win at all, but I decided to put all my effort into the competition anyway. Give yourself a fighting chance by doing your best!
Who is your favorite MLS team?
- Chance: Seattle Sounders
- Ishan: My favorite MLS team is the Seattle Sounders. I’ve lived in Seattle my whole life, and some of my fondest memories are from watching them play. It doesn’t hurt that they win a lot!
Who is your favorite current MLS player?
- Chance: It's a tie between Jordan Morris and Lucho Acosta.
- Ishan: My favorite current MLS player is Jordan Morris. I’ve had the privilege of watching him in person at Lumen Field and getting his autograph at a UW men’s soccer game.
Are you planning on competing in the TOCA Skills Showcase this year?
- Chance: Yes, and I am looking forward to competing with the best in this area.
- Ishan: I probably won’t be competing this year—sometimes it’s best to quit while you’re ahead! That said, it’s a challenging and fun experience, and I’d encourage anyone thinking about it to go for it and give it their all.
To learn more about the 2025 TOCA Skills Showcase, athletes (born between 2007- 2018) and their parents can visit any participating TOCA Center (full listings available here) for a complimentary Baseline Session and competition entry.