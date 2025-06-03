Canada vs. Ukraine: How to watch, stream international friendly

The Canadian men's national team host Ukraine on Saturday in the first of two pre- Concacaf Gold Cup matches to be played at Toronto FC 's BMO Field.

How to watch & stream

Canada: OneSoccer, TSN

When

Saturday, June 7 | 3 pm ET/12 pm PT

Where

BMO Field | Toronto, Ontario

Saturday's match kicks off the inaugural Canadian Shield Tournament, a four-team competition that also features the Ivory Coast and New Zealand.

All matches will have a winner, and games will go directly to penalties if teams are tied after regulation time. Teams will be awarded three points for a regulation-time win, one point for a draw and two points for a shootout win.