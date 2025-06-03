Canada vs. Ukraine: How to watch, stream international friendly

The Canadian men's national team host Ukraine on Saturday in the first of two pre-Concacaf Gold Cup matches to be played at Toronto FC's BMO Field.
How to watch & stream
- Canada: OneSoccer, TSN
When
- Saturday, June 7 | 3 pm ET/12 pm PT
Where
- BMO Field | Toronto, Ontario
Saturday's match kicks off the inaugural Canadian Shield Tournament, a four-team competition that also features the Ivory Coast and New Zealand.
All matches will have a winner, and games will go directly to penalties if teams are tied after regulation time. Teams will be awarded three points for a regulation-time win, one point for a draw and two points for a shootout win.
CanMNT will take on the Ivory Coast on June 10 in the tournament finale. The team with the most points will be crowned champion.
Head coach Jesse Marsch included 11 MLS players in his 23-man roster for the Canadian Shield Tournament, which will serve as Les Rogues' final preparation for the Gold Cup. Canada were drawn into Group B, alongside Honduras, Curaçao and El Salvador.
This summer's event will be CanMNT's final official competition before they co-host the expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside the United States and Mexico.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC lead the MLS contingent with three players selected: defender Sam Adekugbe, and midfielders Ali Ahmed and Jayden Nelson.
Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United) and Maxime Crépeau (Portland Timbers) will vie for the starting goalkeeper spot, while Loons' striker Tani Oluwaseyi will hope to carry his tremendous MLS form (8g/5a) into the international window.
Ranked 25th in the latest FIFA men's national team rankings, Ukraine are coached by legendary former striker Serhiy Rebrov.
The Blue and Yellow have qualified for the last four UEFA European Championships, reaching the quarterfinals in the 2000 edition of the quadrennial tournament.
Columbus Crew defender Yehven Cheberko features in Rebrov's 26-man squad, earning his first call-up in five years. Other standouts include midfielders Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal) and Viktor Tsyhankov (Girona), as well as Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.