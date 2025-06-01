The wait's over: LA Galaxy get relief with first win of 2025

Amid a dark season for the reigning MLS Cup champions, the LA Galaxy finally saw some light.

“I’m proud of these guys because they’ve stuck with it,” manager Greg Vanney told reporters after the game. “Today they battled, and it was commitment for 90 minutes … Just proud of our guys for staying in it and competing all the way to the end. Game after game, showing up and putting it out there.

The struggling Galaxy secured their first victory 17 games into the season, defeating Real Salt Lake , 2-0 , Saturday night at Dignity Health Sports Park.

"I think the guys overall have been fighting to try to get a result.”

“I think more of the pieces are starting to come together,” Vanney said. “With that, some of the clarity in our play and what we’re trying to see is starting to come together.

Early in the second half, Designated Player Joseph Paintsil struck on the counter-attack to seal the result.

Newcomer Lucas Sanabria , 21, opened the scoring in the 17th minute with his first league goal, finishing off a pretty assist from fellow winter Under 22 Initiative signing Matheus Nascimento .

Saturday's performance provided a long-awaited glimpse at the promise the Galaxy can show on their best day, with LA’s young South American attackers leading the way.

Keeping the faith

After last season’s MLS Cup triumph, the Galaxy have limped through a historically poor start to the season. Before Saturday night, they had lost 12 of their 16 games, drawing the other four, and sat well behind 14th-place St. Louis CITY SC for last place in the Western Conference standings.

Earlier this month, they lost 7-0 to the New York Red Bulls in a rematch of the 2024 championship match.

The Galaxy dealt with injuries to top players, most notably playmaker Riqui Puig, who is recovering from a torn ACL. But in their Matchday 17 victory over RSL, LA’s young talent, particularly Sanabria and Nascimento, showed signs of finding their footing, while the backline held strong to preserve the first clean sheet of the season.

“The last five games, we’ve been more healthy,” Vanney said. “We’ve had the majority of our group together. We’ve seen some younger guys come along.”

While they face an uphill battle to make noise in the Western Conference, the Galaxy hope this win can jump-start their season.