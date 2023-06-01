Team of the Matchday: Columbus Crew, LA Galaxy answer call in Matchday 16

Players must have heard that voting is open for the 2023 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, producing abundant Team of the Matchday presented by Audi-worthy performances in Matchday 16.
The Columbus Crew’s star duo of midfielder Lucas Zelarayán (1g/2a) and striker Cucho Hernández (1g/0a) were dominant in a 3-2 win over the Colorado Rapids, while New England Revolution midfielder Carles Gil (2g/0a) scored inside the first minute and in the 93rd minute of a 3-3 draw at Atlanta United.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC dropped a touchdown on 10-man Houston Dynamo FC in a 6-2 victory, led by midfielder Julian Gressel’s (2g/0a) clinical finishing. CF Montréal earned a 2-2 draw at D.C. United earlier Wednesday evening, all as forward Sunusi Ibrahim (1g/1a) produced a heroic substitute appearance.
One day after parting ways with club president Chris Klein, the LA Galaxy earned their first road win of the year when downing Real Salt Lake 3-2. Midfielder Gastón Brugman (1g/0a) and right back Calegari (0g/2a) were both immense for the visitors at America First Field.
Sporting Kansas City forward Dániel Sallói (1g/0a) continues to step up for his resurgent club, tallying the game-winner in a 2-1 victory over FC Dallas. And San Jose Earthquakes goalkeeper Daniel stood on his head, making eight saves in a 1-0 win at Seattle Sounders FC.
To round out the side: FC Cincinnati left back Álvaro Barreal (1g/1a) scored a stunning free kick in a 3-1 win at New York City FC, and Austin FC center back Julio Cascante (0g/2a) stepped up on both ends of the pitch in a 2-1 win over Minnesota United FC.
Luchi Gonzalez, following San Jose’s first road win of the year, gets Coach of the Matchday honors.
Team of the Matchday (3-4-3, left to right): Daniel (SJ) - Álvaro Barreal (CIN), Julio Cascante (ATX), Calegari (LA) - Carles Gil (NE), Gastón Brugman (LA), Lucas Zelarayán (CLB), Julian Gressel (VAN) - Dániel Sallói (SKC), Cucho Hernández (CLB), Sunusi Ibrahim (MTL)
Coach: Luchi Gonzalez (SJ)
Bench: Brad Stuver (ATX), Sean Nealis (RBNY), Thiago Almada (ATL), Riqui Puig (LA), Ryan Gauld (VAN), Gadi Kinda (SKC), Luciano Acosta (CIN), Ariel Lassiter (MTL), Brian White (VAN)
Audi Goals Drive Progress
MLS Academies have been identified as one of the most important resources for building on-field talent in North America. Through the Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative, Audi has committed $1 million per season in an effort to advance academies league-wide, and to drive progress for the sport. For every goal scored in the regular season, Audi will contribute $200 into the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund to directly support each MLS Club Youth Academy.