Team of the Matchday: Columbus Crew, Charlotte FC reach another level

The Columbus Crew turned Saturday’s MLS Cup 2023 rematch into a statement performance, winning 5-1 at LAFC to silence the BMO Stadium crowd.
One reward for the reigning league champions after their cross-country trip? Five spots on the Matchday 26 Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.
Forwards Christian Ramírez and Cucho Hernández combined for 3g/1a, helping hand LAFC their first home defeat of the season and earn Columbus a club-record 42 points through their first 21 matches.
Wingback Max Arfsten notched his fifth assist of the season, and midfielder Darlington Nagbe made the TotM bench after completing 48-of-48 passes – aiding the Crew’s club-record +18 goal differential (20 goals for, two allowed) during their five-match winning streak.
Head coach Wilfried Nancy’s team is now six points off the Eastern Conference lead with two games in hand – gaining steam before their city hosts the 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on July 24.
Charlotte FC also made a statement, winning 3-1 at Supporters’ Shield leaders FC Cincinnati – their best result yet under manager Dean Smith. Captain Ashley Westwood dished out three assists, goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina made six saves (including a PK stop on Luciano Acosta) and Andrew Privett was rock-solid at center back.
Brian White scored twice as Vancouver Whitecaps FC won 4-1 at St. Louis CITY SC, giving him seven goals in his past four MLS matches. Facundo Torres bagged a brace in Orlando City SC’s 3-1 comeback victory at the New England Revolution, now trailing only Nani (51) for the most goal contributions in club history.
Cristian Dájome’s two goals fueled D.C. United’s 2-1 win over Nashville SC, snapping his side’s 11-match winless run. Then Santiago Moreno celebrated his 100th MLS regular-season appearance with 1g/1a in the Portland Timbers’ 3-0 win over Real Salt Lake.
Lastly, Ruan’s first-half header gave CF Montréal a 1-0 win over Atlanta United.
Team of the Matchday (3-4-3, left to right): Kristijan Kahlina (CLT) - Max Arfsten (CLB), Andrew Privett (CLT), Ruan (MTL) - Facundo Torres (ORL), Ashley Westwood (CLT), Santiago Moreno (POR), Cristian Dájome (DC) - Christian Ramírez (CLB), Brian White (VAN), Cucho Hernández (CLB)
Coach: Wilfried Nancy (CLB)
Bench: Stefan Frei (SEA), George Campbell (MTL), Darlington Nagbe (CLB), Nemanja Radoja (SKC), Obed Vargas (SEA), Evander (POR), Ryan Gauld (VAN), Deandre Kerr (TOR), Logan Farrington (DAL)
