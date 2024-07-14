Charlotte FC pull off shock win at FC Cincinnati: "Statement performance"

"We put in a real good performance tonight. And I think we've done during the week, the game plan was unbelievable."

"It was a statement performance tonight," Westwood said after the win, which kept Charlotte in sixth place in the Eastern Conference with 35 points – just two points away from hosting an Audi MLS Cup Playoff match. "I think tonight, we've come here and really put on a performance. The first 35, 40 minutes, I thought we were outstanding. They couldn't live with us.

Goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina then saved a Luciano Acosta penalty kick after the reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP pulled one back for the hosts, while Kerwin Vargas put the game away shortly before Miles Robinson 's 72nd-minute red card sealed Cincy's fate.

Ashley Westwood 's club-record three assists guided The Crown to Saturday's victory at TQL Stadium, where Iuri Tavares (20') – filling in for the suspended Patrick Agyemang - and Liel Abada (22') staked the visitors to an early lead.

Back to standards

Saturday was a perfect bounceback for Charlotte after back-to-back losses against Inter Miami CF and Houston Dynamo FC.

However, head coach Dean Smith brushed off any notions his team may have sent a message to the rest of the league with Saturday's performance, instead challenging his side to be even better.

"I keep talking in our dressing room about how good we could be. And we've got to be consistent," Smith said.