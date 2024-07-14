Columbus set the standard, Charlotte come into their own & more from Matchday 26

I’m back from my little vacation and ready to dive back in. Today we’ll be talking about things falling apart in Philly , an Orlando team that’s starting to find its way, things getting good again in Cascadia and a crowded Supporters’ Shield race with one team starting to distinguish themselves – even though they’re not atop the thing just yet.

Other stuff, though, is just dealing with the Crew’s unique brand of soccer in this league. And there’s a good chance that anybody who wants to win either Leagues Cup or MLS Cup is going to have to solve for come pretty complex issues:

Some of the stuff Cherundolo was talking about were simple turnovers when playing out of the back – truly bad moments from a team that’s had so very few of them over the past three months. I think he’s right to say “learn from it and move on.” His players know better, and will be better next time.

“Sometimes it’s better to get it all out in one game. I’d rather lose 5-1 once than 1-0 four or five times. So, in that sense, we can try to learn from it, forget it, move on and continue in a winning way. But certainly, there was some things tonight that can’t ever repeat themselves.”

“Columbus was better in every moment of the game tonight. Hats off to them. They played a fantastic game and they deserved to win,” Cherundolo said afterward. “But for us, it was obviously super disappointing for our fans, and we don’t want to ever present ourselves like that again at home. I don’t think we ever have.

It finished 5-1 , and it is as comprehensive a win by one truly excellent team over another as I can remember in recent MLS history, and it clearly stung LAFC manager Steve Cherundolo.

And at the end of the night, LAFC were a corpse. Columbus battered the West leaders from about the 10-minute mark onwards, crushing them on set pieces, running them to death on the break, suffocating them with their press, and, as always, cutting them into a thousand pieces with a thousand beautiful, little passes.

It was a rematch of last year’s MLS Cup, and it was billed as a heavyweight matchup between two titans. By the underlying numbers, LAFC entered Saturday night’s contest as the very best team in the league and had the 10-game unbeaten run to prove it. By those same underlying numbers, the Crew were second-best and had won eight of their past nine with a +20 goal differential in that span.

The interchange between Cucho, Rossi & Ramirez is so tough to track. None is ever actually matched up directly with a center back -- they're always drifting into and out of half-spaces or channels. They force you into constant coinflip choices. It's beautiful & relentless. pic.twitter.com/9NoAr0zTp7

You can ignore the first 15 seconds of the clip if you want (though you shouldn’t, as that kind of east-west possession along the backline is designed to open up passing lanes into or even through the half-spaces, as LAFC learned to their detriment in MLS Cup) and focus only on the play once left wingback Max Arfsten gets the ball on his foot.

What then unfolds is the Crew’s nominal No. 9 drops deep to play what looks certain to be a 1-2 with the wingback, but instead is a disguised 1-2 with one of the halfspace merchants. That misdirection sucks in three LAFC defenders: Cucho, upon completion of the 1-2 with Diego Rossi, then engages a fourth by taking an extra touch to draw in left center back Jesús Murillo, which opens a clear path into the primary assist zone for Arfsten, who is now on the ball at a sprint.

Meanwhile, Columbus’s other halfspace merchant, who is actually a true No. 9, is ghosting into the golden zone between the weak side center back – who’s shaded toward Arfsten since Cucho sucked in Murillo – and the weak side fullback, who’s afraid to sell out tracking Christian Ramírez since doing so would leave the back post open for one of the Crew’s patented wingback-to-wingback goals.

Checkmate. Goal. And the floodgates opened.

I need to stress that nobody plays like this in MLS. Hell, there are few teams in the entire world that are so beautifully ruthless with the ball while being so precise and inventive in their movement off and of it. It is all the world of soccer as manager Wilfried Nancy has made it.

“This is not about expectation. I don't believe in expectation. I believe in standards,” Nancy said in the aftermath of his club’s best win of the year. “We have a standard performance, and this is what they did."

That quote goes so damn hard.

As do the Crew themselves, who are clearly set on doing something most had felt was not possible in this era of MLS: going on a deep Concacaf Champions Cup run in the spring, and following it up with a Supporters’ Shield campaign through the summer and fall. They are now up to sixth in the Shield standings, but are actually third in PPG (fractionally behind Cincy and Miami) with two games in hand, and are first by a mile in goal differential at +26.

That’s not how any of this is supposed to work. Teams that empty the tank going after continental glory usually die in the aftermath. Columbus have, instead, merely started playing the best ball in their club’s history – and this while figuring out a new partner for Darlington Nagbe deep in that midfield after Aidan Morris was sold.

I picked Miami to win the Shield ahead of the year. I’m sticking with that pick because they have Lionel Messi, and the next time they take the field he will likely be on it wearing their colors. And look, the only MLS team to have beaten Columbus in the past two months was a Messi-less Inter side (though I would argue that was an extremely high variance outcome given the way that game played out). So it’s not like the Crew are invincible.

But man, it’s hard to watch this performance on Saturday and come away with any other opinion than Columbus are the favorites, and maybe even heavy favorites at that. Ones that, right now, seem to be going places no MLS team has been before, second star to the right.

“I am limitless,” Nancy said in the postgame. “I want to be limitless.”