Team of the Matchday: CF Montréal, Seattle Sounders keep momentum

Every team looks to generate momentum as the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs roll around, stacking positive results at the business end of the season.
CF Montréal and Seattle Sounders FC are doing exactly that, emerging from Matchday 36 with five-game unbeaten streaks (4W-0L-1D) as they keep climbing the standings.
Josef Martínez scored twice in Montréal's 2-1 win at Atlanta United, vaulting his side above the Eastern Conference playoff line to eighth place. Meanwhile, Seattle are now third in the Western Conference after midfielder Albert Rusnák (1g/2a) paced a comfortable 3-0 win at Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
Then there's Inter Miami CF, who just lifted the Supporters' Shield and are unbeaten in nine games (6W-0L-3D). With Lionel Messi (2g/0a) leading a 3-2 win at the Columbus Crew, Tata Martino's side is guaranteed to finish atop the 2024 regular-season standings. They also have hosting priority for MLS Cup presented by Audi.
D.C. United's playoff hopes live on thanks to Gabriel Pirani, whose second-half stoppage-time brace led a wild 4-3 win at Nashville SC. LA Galaxy midfielder Riqui Puig also scored twice Wednesday night, powering a 3-1 win at the Colorado Rapids for the West's top team.
Karol Swiderski (2g/1a) had his best game since returning to Charlotte FC this summer, sparking a 4-3 playoff-clinching win over Chicago Fire FC. Hernán López (2g/0a) was just as influential for the San Jose Earthquakes, helping end FC Dallas' playoff hopes in a 3-2 win.
All three TotM defenders scored: left back John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls), center back Erik Sviatchenko (Houston Dynamo FC) and right back Mitja Ilenič (New York City FC). Tolkin's second goal this season came in a 4-1 win at Toronto FC, Sviatchenko rifled home the 2-1 game-winner vs. New England Revolution, and Ilenič's grass-cutter started a 3-2 victory over FC Cincinnati.
With 11 saves in a 1-0 win at the Portland Timbers, Brad Stuver kept Austin FC's season alive. The veteran goalkeeper now has eight clean sheets this season.
Team of the Matchday (3-4-3, left to right): Brad Stuver (ATX) - John Tolkin (RBNY), Erik Sviatchenko (HOU), Mitja Ilenič (NYC) - Riqui Puig (LA), Hernán López (SJ), Gabriel Pirani (DC), Albert Rusnák (SEA) - Lionel Messi (MIA), Josef Martínez (MTL), Karol Swiderski (CLT)
Coach: Tata Martino (MIA)
Bench: Dayne St. Clair (MIN), Coco Carrasquilla (HOU), Santiago Rodríguez (NYC), Hany Mukhtar (NSH), Pep Biel (CLT), Lewis Morgan (RBNY), Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Gabriel Pec (LA), Luis Muriel (ORL)
