Lionel Messi eyes MLS Cup after Inter Miami reach "first objective"

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF have lifted the club's first-ever Supporters' Shield, accomplishing the "first objective" of their 2024 MLS season.

"We have the players to do it and I’m honestly happy to achieve the first objective. Now we'll think about what's next."

“I’m happy, happy for the group," Messi said in Spanish during a post-match interview with MLS Season Pass analyst Diego Valeri. "We knew we had a group to fight for this and we made sure of it from the beginning.

Messi, whose first-half brace guided the Herons to Wednesday's 3-2 title-clinching win at the Columbus Crew , praised the team's table-topping regular-season campaign that ranked best among all clubs this year.

"We suffered when they went down a man, we suffered until the end," Messi said. "It shows what this team is about."

"Today’s opponent was very tough, we knew it. They’re the defending champions, the Leagues Cup champions, they reached another final. It’s a great team, a team that works well," Messi said of the Crew, who could've earned at least a tie despite going down a man in the 63rd minute on Rudy Camacho 's sending off for a second yellow card offense.

Less than two months after a 3-2 loss at Columbus that sent them packing from the Leagues Cup Round of 16, Miami gave a vastly improved performance thanks to Messi – who missed that summer showdown due to an ankle injury picked in the Copa América 2024 final with champions Argentina – and a decisive header from fellow ex-FC Barcelona legend Luis Suárez.

Messi's impact

With the Supporters' Shield, Messi has won two trophies with Miami since his mid-2023 arrival kicked off a memorable run to that year's Leagues Cup title. The iconic No. 10 now has a world-record 46 trophies spanning club and country.

"The idea was clear: We wanted to be the protagonists from the beginning, have the ball, go after opponents with our game," Messi said. "And then some important players arrived – that helped the team grow even more in terms of our play, our personality, to compete. We try to compete in every game."

The Herons were the league's best team in 2024 despite Messi's three-month-plus absence over the summer due to national team commitments and injury.

"Like I said not too long ago, we competed very well in Leagues Cup, but many players were also missing," Messi said. "Throughout the year, we had a lot of injuries. We almost never were able to be together because one thing or another.