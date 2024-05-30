Team of the Matchday

Team of the Matchday: Atlanta, Nashville make statements in Matchday 17

Jonathan Sigal

Midweek MLS is prime time for parity, a truism that Atlanta United and Nashville SC emphasized during Matchday 17.

Atlanta have three representatives on the Team of the Matchday presented by Audi after a 3-1 win at league-leading Inter Miami CF: winger Saba Lobjanidze, defender Stian Gregersen and head coach Gonzalo Pineda. Lobjanidze scored two golazos, Gregersen helped quiet the league's highest-scoring attack, and Pineda implemented the right tactical tweaks to end Atlanta's nine-game winless streak.

Meanwhile, Nashville SC ended FC Cincinnati's seven-game winning streak with a 2-0 road victory. Along the way, center back Jack Maher scored on the first of Hany Mukhtar's two assists.

Dejan Jovelic (LA Galaxy) and Sunusi Ibrahim (CF Montréal) both netted braces, the former in a 3-1 romp of FC Dallas and the latter in a 4-2 bounceback result vs. D.C. United. Ditto for New York Red Bulls captain Emil Forsberg and Vancouver Whitecaps FC captain Ryan Gauld, who respectively paced a 3-1 win over Charlotte FC and a 2-1 win at Sporting Kansas City.

Evander's latest golazo sparked the Portland Timbers' 2-1 win at Austin FC, and Houston Dynamo FC goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell made 10 saves in a 3-1 win over the Colorado Rapids.

Lastly: Aaron Long helped LAFC beat Minnesota United FC, 2-0, in a battle of Western Conference contenders. The Black & Gold have posted four straight clean sheets.

Vote for the 2024 MLS All-Star Team

Team of the Matchday (3-4-3, left to right): Andrew Tarbell (HOU) - Aaron Long (LAFC), Jack Maher (NSH), Stian Gregersen (ATL) - Emil Forsberg (RBNY), Hany Mukhtar (NSH), Ryan Gauld (VAN), Evander (POR) - Sunusi Ibrahim (MTL), Dejan Joveljic (LA), Saba Lobjanidze (ATL)

Coach: Gonzalo Pineda (ATL)

Bench: James Pantemis (POR), Julián Aude (LA), Tristan Muyumba (ATL), Riqui Puig (LA), Amine Bassi (HOU), Ariel Lassiter (MTL), Andrés Gómez (RSL), Mateusz Bogusz (LAFC), Christian Benteke (DC)

Audi Goals Drive Progress

MLS Academies have been identified as one of the most important resources for building on-field talent in North America. Through the Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative, Audi has committed $1 million per season in an effort to advance academies league-wide, and to drive progress for the sport. For every goal scored in the regular season, Audi will contribute $200 into the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund to directly support each MLS Club Youth Academy.

