Talking Texas: Berhalter praises FC Dallas, Austin FC ahead of WCQ visit

NEWS: U.S. Soccer selects Austin's @Q2Stadium as host of USA-Jamaica on October 7. Can't wait to check out the home of @AustinFC for our second home @FIFAWorldCup qualifier this fall! 🇺🇸 🙌 #USAvJAM

On Saturday night, head coach Gregg Berhalter duly discussed recent developments at ATX, as well as their north Texas neighbors FC Dallas, who have helped host the USMNT this week as they prepare for Sunday’s Gold Cup quarterfinal (9:30 pm ET | FS1, Univision, TUDN) vs. the Reggae Boyz at AT&T Stadium.

Taking just two wins and 11 points from their first 14 matches of the 2021 season, FCD entered Week 15 at the foot of the Western Conference standings. That’s raised speculation about the temperature of third-year boss Luchi Gonzalez’s seat, but Berhalter offered a nuanced defense of his Dallas counterpart’s work.

“With Luchi, for me, I don't think it's talked about enough, him constantly, continually losing players or transferring players,” said Berhalter, who has called up several Dallas players in recent months. “I think FC Dallas is doing a phenomenal job with youth development. As a result of that, they're losing some of their top talents and they're having to put their teams together sometimes on shorter notice than other teams. And then they have a very young group.”

FCD sold fullback Bryan Reynolds to AS Roma over the winter for a club-record fee reported at $8.5 million upfront and up to $11 million in add-ons. Earlier this month, they transferred midfielder Tanner Tessmann to just-promoted Serie A club Venezia for a fee reportedly in the $3-4 million range. Several of their other homegrown talents have also been heavily linked to comparable moves abroad.