Austin FC's Q2 Stadium to host USMNT vs. Jamaica World Cup qualifier

“What’s been happening in Austin the last couple years is extraordinary,” USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter said in a US Soccer release. “It’s amazing the way the city has embraced the sport, the world-class facilities they have developed, and most importantly for us the atmosphere the fans create in the stadium. That’s precisely the type of environment we need for our home World Cup Qualifiers, and I know it’s something our players value and appreciate.”