Austin FC's Q2 Stadium to host USMNT vs. Jamaica World Cup qualifier

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Austin FC's Q2 Stadium will host the US men's national team's second home match of their 2022 World Cup Qualifying campaign against Jamaica. Kickoff on Oct. 7 will be at 7:30 pm ET, with live coverage on the ESPN and Univision family of networks.

The game, which follows the USMNT's opening qualifier against Canada at Nashville SC's Nissan Stadium on Sept. 5, will be the first-ever qualifier played in the state of Texas. Q2 Stadium opened in June when the US women's national team took on Nigeria.

“What’s been happening in Austin the last couple years is extraordinary,” USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter said in a US Soccer release. “It’s amazing the way the city has embraced the sport, the world-class facilities they have developed, and most importantly for us the atmosphere the fans create in the stadium. That’s precisely the type of environment we need for our home World Cup Qualifiers, and I know it’s something our players value and appreciate.”

Due to the anticipated high demand, U.S. Soccer will once again be utilizing a weighted random draw for tickets. More information is available here.

US Men's National Team Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers

Recap: Austin FC 0, Seattle Sounders 1

Recap: Orlando City SC 2, Philadelphia Union 1

Austin FC vs. Seattle Sounders to begin on ESPN2

Orlando City SC vs. Philadelphia Union kickoff delayed due to severe weather

Inaugural head coach Miguel Angel Ramirez: There's something special about Charlotte FC
Watch MLS in 15 from Austin FC vs. SEA | July 22, 2021
HIGHLIGHTS: Austin FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC | July 22, 2021
OFFSIDE: Julio Cascante, Austin FC - 77th minute
GOAL: Raúl Ruidíaz, Seattle Sounders - 67th minute
