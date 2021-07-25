Ricardo Pepi dedicates historic hat trick to his grandfather on anniversary of his death

“If you ask him how many goals he could’ve scored tonight, he would tell you four. That’s just his hunger and desire he has. We’re starting to see his potential and we always talk in terms of challenging him. We know you’re the player of the future, but it’s up to you to work hard to be that player now. We saw him show an example that can be that player now,” Gonzalez said.

“We take it one step at a time and he’s a humble kid. He’s such a respectful young man, he comes from a great family, and he just wants to work his butt off. Whether he scores or his teammates score he just wants to help the team win. I’m so proud of him. Now it’s very clear he’s going to get marked harder and teams are going to be more physical, and teams will be scouting him. His job is only going to get harder. I know he has this mentality to train the extra and to do the extra and think the extra so he can help his team.”