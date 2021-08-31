Supporters' Shield contenders: What makes MLS' best teams so good in 2021

It feels like it’s happened in the blink of an eye, but we’re now squarely into the final third of the 2021 MLS season.

A quick look at the Eastern and Western Conference standings can tell you who’s bad and who’s good, though. What’s more interesting to me than which teams are good is why the good teams are good. Using Second Spectrum’s data, we’re taking a closer look at what makes MLS’ five best teams so good.

We’ve learned a lot during the first chunk of the year. We’ve learned which teams have improved from last season, which teams have dropped off, which teams are struggling and (this is the most fun part) which teams are just downright good.

Though their defensive work is a slight concern, Arena’s team currently has a comfortable seat atop the Supporters’ Shield rankings, seven points clear of the Seattle Sounders. And if Gil is ready to work his way back into the starting lineup, the machine looks poised to keep on chugging.

However, when they’re back defending, New England aren’t as formidable. The Revolution’s 4-4-2 block isn’t entirely watertight: they allow the 12th most progressive passes between the lines and are ninth in MLS in terms of xG allowed.

The Revs have used several formations in attack this year and don’t tend to dominate possession, but their offensive versatility makes them a challenging team to stop.

With Gil in the lineup (and at times even without Gil in the lineup), the Revolution create attacking chances in a bunch of different ways. They are sixth in MLS in xG created via set pieces, fifth in xG created via counter-attacks, fourth in xG created via a combination of possession phase and first in xG created via crossing.

Bruce Arena has led New England to 13 points in their last six games even without Carles Gil , the league’s best chance creator, who has been out with a muscle injury, but is now back in training with the Revs. Gil is undoubtedly a huge part of what makes the Revolution shine as heavy Supporters’ Shield favorites. Per Second Spectrum’s expected assist model, the Spaniard is second in the league in xA – only behind D.C. United ’s Julian Gressel .

Can you say “potential record-setting New England Revolution ”? While they lost 2-0 to NYCFC last Saturday, the Revolution are still having a phenomenal season. Their 2.13 points per game put them on pace to equal LAFC ’s points record from back in 2019, when Bob Bradley’s team racked up 72 points in 34 games.

With Nicolas Lodeiro in the starting XI again, a proven goalscorer up front and strong defensive numbers, the Sounders are favorites to win the Western Conference. They’re also certain to make New England’s seat atop the Supporters’ Shield rankings a bit less comfortable.

Defensively, the Sounders are excellent at limiting chances in transition and in their organized shape. They allow the fifth-lowest xG per game, the sixth-lowest shots per game and the fifth-lowest average shot quality.

Their effective right side coupled with Raul Ruidiaz – his 12 open play goals are tied for first in the league and his 10.1 open play xG is second in the league – lurking in the center of the attack makes it impossible for defenses to relax when Seattle have the ball.

While the numbers don’t paint the Sounders as a high-octane attacking team (they’re 11th in MLS in xG per game), their right side is excellent at creating chances. So far this year, Seattle have created the fifth most xG in MLS (13.12) via open play phases that start on the right wing or the right half space, compared to 7.26 xG on the left.

In the preseason, Brian Schmetzer put together one of the most seamless tactical tweaks in recent memory: he moved away from the 4-2-3-1 and started using a three-at-the-back shape in possession. Schmetzer’s 3-4-3/3-5-2 possession shape has helped Seattle deal with Jordan Morris ’ ACL tear by essentially eliminating the left winger position from their formation.

I haven’t been able to double-check this, but I’m pretty sure if you Google “balling on a budget,” a giant picture of the Colorado Rapids' logo comes up on your screen. 1.90 points per game is a good number for any team, but when you consider the Rapids aren’t among MLS’ big-spenders, 1.90 PPG looks even better.

With a roster full of players who were acquired from within the league, Colorado’s front office has built a dangerous, low-budget squad that loves to attack in transition.

Mostly playing out of a 3-4-3 shape in possession for the last five weeks, the Rapids are the best team in MLS when it comes to shifting from defense to attack: their xG created from counterattacks is the highest in the league. Michael Barrios, who the Rapids traded for in the offseason from FC Dallas, is fourth in MLS in xG on the counter. Jonathan Lewis is 10th. Cole Bassett is 14th. Diego Rubio is 19th.

You can see the pattern here.

The Rapids aren’t entirely one-dimensional in the attack, though. They also do some damage in possession. Currently, Colorado are first in the league in goals and second in xG per game via buildup and progression phases, which are two phases Second Spectrum only activates when a team is attacking against an organized defense. Fraser doesn’t require his team to keep an oversized amount of possession – the Rapids are in the 59th percentile in terms of possession duration – but Colorado can do some damage when they keep the ball.

Without the ball, the Rapids are above average at limiting chances in both defensive transition and organized movements. They also like to high-press, although they’re poor at actually winning the ball when they step into the final third.