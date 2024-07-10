Summer Olympics: Every MLS player to watch at Paris 2024

Fourteen MLS players and one MLS NEXT Pro player are on official rosters for the 2024 Summer Olympics in France. Additionally, four alternates could feature as injury replacements.
Olympic rosters are capped at 18 players, in addition to four alternates. Unlike the women's tournament, men's participants must be 23 years or younger. However, each country can field three overage players as well.
MLS has players on six of the 16 competing countries. Including alternates, 15 of 29 MLS clubs are represented.
The men's soccer tournament begins July 24 and ends with the Gold Medal Match on Aug. 9 at Parc des Princes in Paris. The top two teams per group make the knockout stage.
Atlanta United
- Caleb Wiley (D, United States)
Charlotte FC
- Liel Abada (F, Israel)
FC Cincinnati
- Miles Robinson (D, United States)
Colorado Rapids
- Djordje Mihailovic (M, United States)
Columbus Crew
- Patrick Schulte (GK, United States)
Houston Dynamo FC
- Xavier Valdez (GK, Dominican Republic)
Inter Miami CF
- Benjamin Cremaschi (M, USA)
- Diego Gómez (M, Paraguay)
- Federico Redondo (M, Argentina)^
Minnesota United FC
- Michael Boxall (D, New Zealand)
Nashville SC
- Walker Zimmerman (D, United States)
New York Red Bulls
- John Tolkin (D, United States)
Orlando City SC
- Duncan McGuire (F, United States)
Philadelphia Union
- Jack McGlynn (M, United States)
- Nathan Harriel (D, United States)
Seattle Sounders FC
- Josh Atencio (M, United States)
Sporting Kansas City
- Jake Davis (D, United States)^
- John Pulskamp (GK, United States)^
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Jay Herdman (M, New Zealand) &
^ Player is an alternate.
& Plays for Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 in MLS NEXT Pro.
Argentina
- Federico Redondo (M, Inter Miami CF)^
Domincan Republic
- Xavier Valdez (GK, Houston Dynamo FC)
Israel
- Liel Abada (F, Charlotte FC)
New Zealand
- Michael Boxall (D, Minnesota United FC)
- Jay Herdman (M, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2) &
Paraguay
- Diego Gómez (M, Inter Miami CF)
United States
- Josh Atencio (M, Seattle Sounders FC)^
- Benjamin Cremaschi (M, Inter Miami CF)
- Jake Davis (D, Sporting Kansas City)^
- Nathan Harriel (D, Philadelphia Union)
- Jack McGlynn (M, Philadelphia Union)
- Duncan McGuire (F, Orlando City SC)
- Djordje Mihailovic (M, Colorado Rapids)
- John Pulskamp (GK, Sporting Kansas City)^
- Miles Robinson (D, FC Cincinnati)
- Patrick Schulte (GK, Columbus Crew)
- John Tolkin (D, New York Red Bulls)
- Caleb Wiley (D, Atlanta United)
- Walker Zimmerman (D, Nashville SC)
