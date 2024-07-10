Summer Olympics: Every MLS player to watch at Paris 2024

Fourteen MLS players and one MLS NEXT Pro player are on official rosters for the 2024 Summer Olympics in France. Additionally, four alternates could feature as injury replacements.

Olympic rosters are capped at 18 players, in addition to four alternates. Unlike the women's tournament, men's participants must be 23 years or younger. However, each country can field three overage players as well.

MLS has players on six of the 16 competing countries. Including alternates, 15 of 29 MLS clubs are represented.

The men's soccer tournament begins July 24 and ends with the Gold Medal Match on Aug. 9 at Parc des Princes in Paris. The top two teams per group make the knockout stage.