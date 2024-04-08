Stock Up, Stock Down: Vanzeir steps up for Red Bulls, St. Louis stuck in rut

Here’s where I have Stock Up and Stock Down after Matchday 8. Give me a shout at @SachaKljestan with your thoughts.

Should Vanazeir continue being a complete player alongside Forsberg and Morgan, plus a true No. 9 this summer, look out.

But let’s not lose sight of Dante Vanzeir scoring his first goal of the season, completing a beautiful Cruyff-style turn off Forsberg's through-ball before finishing confidently. I still think the Red Bulls are a DP No. 9 away from being in the “trophy frontrunners” crowd, but we’ve been clamoring for the Belgian forward to show his goalscoring potential, to turn chances into end product. Full credit to him for delivering and for also reaching a league-leading six assists.

That all surfaced in Saturday’s 2-1 win at reigning Shield winners FC Cincinnati , which leaves Sandro Schwarz’s side atop the league table with 14 points from seven matches. There’s a lot to unpack from the game – Emil Forsberg returned and played nearly 80 minutes, Frankie Amaya scored against his old team and Carlos Coronel made a few big stops. It even mattered little that Lewis Morgan , the Golden Boot co-leader with six goals, missed a penalty kick!

Are we seeing the early signs of a fourth Supporters’ Shield-winning season for the Red Bulls? I’m not fully there yet – there are a lot of matchdays ahead – but there’s no denying the 2024 version of this team has come together quickly and has a higher ceiling than in recent years.

There’s still another level for the Whitecaps to reach – Canadian international left back Sam Adekugbe is only just returning from a nagging injury, and the club has an open Designated Player spot. But Sartini’s team, at the very least, looks ready to remain in the top tier of a wide-open Western Conference. They’re becoming one of the must-watch teams every week, stylistically and in terms of entertainment.

What’s going right in Vancouver? Fafà Picault has been an impressive free-agent pickup, contributing a team-leading 3g/2a. The one-two punch of Ryan Gauld and Brian White is gaining momentum with two goals apiece, and Andrés Cubas remains rock-solid in the No. 6 role. Goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka has big saves in him, too.

Vancouver are top of the league table on points per game (2.17). If it weren’t for a late-game collapse against Real Salt Lake , they’d have started the year six games unbeaten. They’ve got serious momentum heading into a top-of-the-West home match vs. the LA Galaxy on Saturday (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ), trying to keep the good times rolling at BC Place.

Vanni Sartini, speaking after last weekend’s 4-0 rout of Toronto FC , proudly proclaimed his Whitecaps to be the best team in Canada. That’s bold… and correct, at least for now!

Who had the Philadelphia Union as the last undefeated team of 2024? Not many, I imagine, but this is what Jim Curtin’s battle-tested group brings – a level of dependability and know-how with grinding out results.

So it was on Saturday at Nashville, when the Union flipped the tactical script in the second half and got goals from Julián Carranza and Dániel Gazdag to leave GEODIS Park with a 2-1 win. By that I mean the club reverted to their proven 4-4-2 diamond midfield, then had their stars step up with goals in crucial moments. Backup goalkeeper Oliver Semmle continues to deputize admirably for Andre Blake, too.

Zooming out, Philly have rattled off three straight wins now that they’re out of the Concacaf Champions Cup. That exit, sealed nearly a month ago with an embarrassing 6-0 defeat at Liga MX’s Pachuca, could have derailed this team. Instead, they’re 3W-0L-3D (12 points) and can soon claim the East lead. Wake-up call received.