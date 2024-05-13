Stock Up, Stock Down: San Jose Earthquakes show life, Sporting KC need new blood

Christian Benteke was at it again, scoring his second hat trick of the season to lead D.C. United to a 3-2 win at Atlanta. That puts the talented striker at 11 goals, tied for the Golden Boot presented by Audi lead with Chicho Arango and Luis Suárez .

Almost unbelievably, the Belgian star scored all three goals with his head. He is by far and away the best player in MLS in the air, with nobody yet figuring out a way to stop him. His connection with Jared Stroud is special. They really understand how to play to each other's strengths, as Stroud set up two of Big Ben's goals at the Benz.