Stock Up, Stock Down: Real Salt Lake & Chicho Arango find cruise control

Let's look at who that especially applies to after Matchdays 17 and 18!

As a player, I loved when we played two games in a week. There’s less time on the training pitch and more time under the lights with the pressure of having to win. If we won midweek, we could carry that momentum into the weekend match just a few days later. If we lost midweek, we quickly got a chance to make things right.

It was another double matchweek in MLS, and we learned plenty before the June international window .

RSL are now on a 13-game unbeaten run and are showing no signs of slowing down. They haven't lost an MLS match in nearly three months!

Against Austin, Chicho scored his second hat trick of the season while scoring one of the best goals we've seen in MLS this season. He shot from the halfway line and caught Brad Stuver out with a perfectly driven long ball, almost reminiscent of David Beckham's goal for Manchester United against Wimbledon all those years ago. It was audacious and inventive from the Colombian striker, who has been among the best players in the league this year.

Chicho Arango led the way for RSL ... again! Salt Lake visited Seattle and stole a point very late before demolishing visiting Austin FC on Saturday night.

The Black & Gold are picking up steam!

With two home games this week against Western Conference opponents Dallas and Minnesota, LAFC took home all six points. They are now on a seven-game winning streak across all competitions, with five coming in league play and two in the US Open Cup. Not only do LAFC look like favorites to win the Open Cup, but I have them pegged as one of the favorites for the Supporters' Shield as well.

During this stretch, they have given up only one goal! That is insane. I had question marks about the team's defense at the beginning of the season, but LAFC have figured it out at the back by getting consistent play out of center backs Aaron Long, Jesús Murillo and Maxime Chanot. Oh yeah, World Cup-winning goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has also been his magnificent self.