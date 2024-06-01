Maxi Moralez returns for New York City FC: "It's an absolute masterclass"

But the biggest takeaway might have occurred in the 74th minute when the cross-conference foes were deadlocked at 1-1: Maxi Moralez made his season debut off the bench.

The veteran Argentine, an MLS Cup 2021 champion and MLS Best XI midfielder in 2019, rejoined NYCFC last August. Yet Moralez tore his ACL less than a month later, sparking a lengthy recovery process.

In Matchday 18, Moralez slotted into his customary role and assisted on Martínez's first of three goals. The 37-year-old's mere presence sparked NYCFC's most-lopsided victory of the season.

"Since I've been here, he is the greatest player to ever play for our football club," head coach Nick Cushing effused post-game. "He's had the biggest impact. He's almost like having a coach on the field when he plays like he did tonight. It's an absolute masterclass. I think you have certain players in the game that can literally just pick the game up and just put it in his pocket and just almost conduct the game like the conductor conducts the orchestra. He's that guy.