Stock Up, Stock Down: FC Cincinnati's proven formula, Seattle Sounders hit a wall

Christian Pulisic was as influential as ever. My favorite play of the game had to be his dribble along the end line where he deftly chipped the ball over the sliding defender and continued his dribble (similar to what Lionel Messi did on opening weekend against RSL) to set up Gio Reyna's goal... sick! Speaking of Reyna, did any other USMNT player's stock go higher over the past few days than him? He came off the bench in the semifinal and notched two beautiful assists, then backed it up with a Man of The Match performance dominating both sides of the ball against Mexico. Tyler Adams was amazing as well, showing his importance to the squad in short appearances this past week.