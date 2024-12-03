MLS Cup: 5 players who will decide LA Galaxy vs. New York Red Bulls

The Red Bulls' attacking midfielder was acquired last winter to be a leader and a game-winner in the final third. This is the moment where he can bring glory to a club that's been waiting nearly three decades for their first-ever MLS Cup.

While the Red Bulls are known for their energy and pressing defensively, Emil Forsberg is the player who slows the game down and has the vision to make the final pass. His set-piece delivery will be important in a tight game as well.