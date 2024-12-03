MLS Cup: 5 players who will decide LA Galaxy vs. New York Red Bulls

I would start this column with Riqui Puig, but after the horrible news that he tore his ACL in the Western Conference Final, LA Galaxy’s No. 10 unfortunately won't play his part in MLS Cup 2024 presented by Audi.
The same might be said about Marco Reus, who also came off at halftime in LA’s 1-0 win over Seattle. I will be keeping a close eye on his availability as Galaxy host New York Red Bulls.
Here are the stars who could decide the championship on Saturday afternoon at Dignity Health Sports Park (4 pm ET | Apple TV - Free; FOX, FOX Deportes; TSN, RDS).
The 2024 MLS Newcomer of the Year is atop this list for a reason. The Brazilian winger’s ability to beat players off the dribble, score and get assists makes him one of the best players in MLS.
With how aggressively RBNY go into duels and try to win the ball back, a player like Gabriel Pec can make one move and he's gone. Then the dominoes of the press start to fall, and Pec can kill you in open space.
The Red Bulls' attacking midfielder was acquired last winter to be a leader and a game-winner in the final third. This is the moment where he can bring glory to a club that's been waiting nearly three decades for their first-ever MLS Cup.
While the Red Bulls are known for their energy and pressing defensively, Emil Forsberg is the player who slows the game down and has the vision to make the final pass. His set-piece delivery will be important in a tight game as well.
The hero from the Western Conference Final could be the hero again in MLS Cup.
Dejan Joveljić has shown the ability to score big goals when the Galaxy need them, netting seven game-winners this season. He has also scored five of the Galaxy’s 16 goals this postseason.
Joveljić only needs one chance and is always ready to shoot with his first touch. RBNY defenders will do well to always keep an eye on him in the final third.
I expect the Galaxy to control possession and create chances, tasking Carlos Coronel with making big saves. The Paraguayan international has been fantastic this postseason and will need to be his best self again on Saturday.
Coronel is quick, commands the box and is a great shot-stopper from close range. If that's all on display against LA, we might just be handing the MLS Cup MVP trophy to the Red Bulls’ goalkeeper.
The glue that holds the Galaxy together is defensive midfielder Edwin Cerrillo. He is a constant presence in the middle of the park, adept at winning the ball back, cutting out passing lanes and always staying tactically disciplined.
These types of players often get overshadowed by the stars in the attacking third, but Cerrillo could be the hero on Saturday. The midfield battle will determine who controls this game.