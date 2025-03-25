Atlanta to Vancouver: Biggest surprises of the 2025 MLS season

Maybe this one shouldn't come as a surprise since the Union still have a strong roster. But after missing the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs and parting ways with Jim Curtin in the offseason, there were question marks.

Philadelphia have started this season on fire under new coach Bradley Carnell, who fits like a glove with the club's philosophy. Tai Baribo has been the star, scoring six times already. Quinn Sullivan is one of the league's brightest young players, putting in a major shift on both sides of the ball every single game. Jovan Lukic looks like a fantastic signing. Take away the two banger goals he's scored and he's still been one of the best two-way midfielders in MLS after five games.