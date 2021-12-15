State of Charlotte FC's roster build following 2021 Expansion Draft

On Dec. 1, Charlotte FC had eight players on their inaugural roster. By Jan. 1, they’ll probably have somewhere between 20-25.
With the offseason underway, all eyes are on MLS' 28th team ahead of the 2022 campaign. Charlotte FC are relishing that spotlight, putting on a show as they hosted the Expansion Draft on Tuesday and were at the center of Sunday's half-day trade window.
No week will produce more roster growth than this one. At time of writing (and, boy, can this change in a hurry), Charlotte have 13 players under contract (which should soon be 14 if they sign Expansion Draft selection Joseph Mora). Free agency opens Wednesday, where they’re expected to be active as well. There’s the Waiver Draft today and the Re-Entry Draft Friday, plus all of Charlotte's active conversations with international players.
Club president Nick Kelly even teased another few signings. Strap in, Charlotte fans, this is your week.
Let’s take a dive into what they’ve built so far and where they’re headed.
Admittedly there are a few guesses here. It’s tough to build a depth chart with 14 players. But things are shaping up well at these early stages.
Charlotte already carry a starting-caliber midfield trio in Sergio Ruiz, Riley McGree and Jordy Alcivar. Sporting director Zoran Krneta has long talked about solidifying the club’s spine. They were deliberate in Ruiz and McGree being their first two signings. MLSsoccer.com previously reported several Spanish clubs made bids to sign Ruiz while sources say Birmingham City were desperate to keep McGree, where he’s currently on loan, but Charlotte wouldn’t budge.
Ruiz can also play as a No. 6 and Alcivar the No. 8. We'll learn more when Charlotte get to preseason and start playing friendlies as to what head coach Miguel Angel Ramirez has planned. But that Alcivar, Ruiz and McGree trio should be a point of strength for the club in year one.
Uruguayan center back Guzman Corujo has Copa Libertadores experience and looks to be the current starter in central defense. Anton Walkes has the inside track at partnering with him, without knowing if any other key signings will arrive in that area. With young Polish defender Jan Sobocinski in the mix, it’s a strong starting point.
Vinicius Mello represents the club’s first foray into the U22 Initiative and I’d be shocked if they don’t fill all three spots. The Brazilian forward doesn’t have a ton of senior professional experience, but breaking into the first team at Internacional isn't easy and he did that this year. Plus, this is what the U22 Initiative is all about, expanding the pool of young talent that makes sense for MLS clubs to acquire. Prior to the initiative, Mello would either be a high-TAM cap hit or a Designated Player, depending on how high the transfer fee is. Someone unproven like Mello likely wouldn’t get the chance in MLS, or arrive with sky-high expectations given the resources allocated.
Charlotte drafted and kept McKinze Gaines, Walkes and Mora (as long as they agree on a contract) in their Expansion Draft. They selected and traded Tristan Blackmon (to Vancouver Whitecaps FC for $475K GAM) and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi (to LAFC for $400K GAM).
An argument can be made that Charlotte traded the two best players they selected. Blackmon, in particular, seemed among the most attractive players available when the eligible player list came out. The domestic, versatile defender could have been a good fit in Ramirez’s high-energy system, as he played with similar concepts under Bob Bradley at LAFC. He’s just entering his prime, is MLS proven and not too expensive. Tajouri-Shradi, too, could have made sense to keep but Charlotte are likely to fill attacking spots with other resources (more on that below).
At least they got good value for those two picks, in receiving $875K GAM total.
Walkes was another player many expected to be selected. For all the reasons I wrote Blackmon made sense for Charlotte, it all applies to Walkes. He’s versatile (can play CB or RB); not expensive; familiar in a front-footed style with Atlanta (he was with their 2017 team under Tata Martino); a domestic player (he got a green card in 2020); and is just entering his prime (turned 24). It’s a really good pick.
Ramirez gushed about Gaines, particularly how electric his pace is. He sees him as a winger. Mora is a plug-and-play starting left back, again, provided the club can agree to a deal and we avoid another Joe Corona situation like Austin FC experienced.
Perhaps the biggest reason for optimism over the next month for Charlotte? None of the players acquired are planned to take up Designated Player slots and just Mello is earmarked for the U22 Initiative.
Charlotte have five (!) slots to use in which acquisition costs aren’t factored into the player’s budget charge. The club quickly built a vast and impressive scouting department. Between Krneta, Ramirez and their eclectic front office, Charlotte have networks all over the globe. Throw in owner David Tepper's deep pockets, expectations should be high for a team with this much open space atop the roster.
That’s huge. They also have 10 international slots, five of which are currently being used. In trading Blackmon and Tajouri-Shradi at the Expansion Draft, they raised $875K GAM, which theoretically funded trades for Jaylin Lindsey and two international slots from Nashville SC without touching the excess allocation money they were given as an expansion club.
Bottom line: There’s a lot to like about Charlotte’s first 14 players. Part of that context is how much top-end flexibility they still have. If they hit on two of their DPs – even with nothing else – this looks like a competitive roster.
Based on the show at the Expansion Draft, season ticket deposits and tickets sold for their inaugural home match as they chase a new league single-game attendance record, the Carolinas are ready for MLS. Charlotte’s roster is on its way to being ready to give them something to be excited about in 2022.