State of Charlotte FC's roster build following 2021 Expansion Draft

No week will produce more roster growth than this one. At time of writing (and, boy, can this change in a hurry), Charlotte have 13 players under contract (which should soon be 14 if they sign Expansion Draft selection Joseph Mora ). Free agency opens Wednesday , where they’re expected to be active as well. There’s the Waiver Draft today and the Re-Entry Draft Friday, plus all of Charlotte's active conversations with international players.

With the offseason underway, all eyes are on MLS' 28th team ahead of the 2022 campaign. Charlotte FC are relishing that spotlight, putting on a show as they hosted the Expansion Draft on Tuesday and were at the center of Sunday's half-day trade window.

On Dec. 1, Charlotte FC had eight players on their inaugural roster. By Jan. 1, they’ll probably have somewhere between 20-25.

Kit, combine, trade window, Mello, and expansion in 5 days. Today we announce our inaugural schedule, how about a few players tomorrow/Friday and some other big news. Would have killed for this action a month ago but here we are, Let’s Go!

Admittedly there are a few guesses here. It’s tough to build a depth chart with 14 players. But things are shaping up well at these early stages.

Charlotte already carry a starting-caliber midfield trio in Sergio Ruiz, Riley McGree and Jordy Alcivar. Sporting director Zoran Krneta has long talked about solidifying the club’s spine. They were deliberate in Ruiz and McGree being their first two signings. MLSsoccer.com previously reported several Spanish clubs made bids to sign Ruiz while sources say Birmingham City were desperate to keep McGree, where he’s currently on loan, but Charlotte wouldn’t budge.

Ruiz can also play as a No. 6 and Alcivar the No. 8. We'll learn more when Charlotte get to preseason and start playing friendlies as to what head coach Miguel Angel Ramirez has planned. But that Alcivar, Ruiz and McGree trio should be a point of strength for the club in year one.

Uruguayan center back Guzman Corujo has Copa Libertadores experience and looks to be the current starter in central defense. Anton Walkes has the inside track at partnering with him, without knowing if any other key signings will arrive in that area. With young Polish defender Jan Sobocinski in the mix, it’s a strong starting point.