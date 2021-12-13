League Announcement

2021 MLS End-of-Year Waivers List

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The End-of-Year Waivers process on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 1 p.m. ET gives the clubs that finished at the bottom of the 2021 standings the first opportunities to select from out-of-contract, typically young players who have not met the minimum number of service years for Free Agency or the Re-Entry Process.

Beginning in reverse order, and taking into account postseason performance, FC Cincinnati will select first. The 2021 MLS Cup champions New York City FC will have the 27th pick, and expansion club Charlotte FC will have the 28th selection to end each round.

End-of-Year Waivers List

  • Akanyirige, Jacob - San Jose
  • Bender, Jordan - Orlando
  • Boehmer, Isaac - Vancouver
  • Bolivar, Jovanny - D.C.
  • Gomes, Caiser Sergio - Dallas
  • Lewis, Luca - New York
  • McCue, Erik - Houston
  • Ngalina, Michee - LAFC
  • Penn, Josh - Miami
  • Ramirez, Jeizon - Salt Lake
  • Slonina, Nick - Chicago
  • Thompson, Brooks - Kansas City
  • Vint, Will - Colorado

Waiver Order

  1. Cincinnati
  2. Toronto
  3. Houston
  4. Austin
  5. Dallas
  6. Chicago
  7. San Jose
  8. Miami
  9. LAFC
  10. Montréal
  11. Columbus
  12. D.C.
  13. LA
  14. New York
  15. Vancouver
  16. Minnesota
  17. Orlando
  18. Atlanta
  19. Seattle
  20. Nashville
  21. Kansas City
  22. Colorado
  23. New England
  24. Salt Lake
  25. Philadelphia
  26. Portland
  27. New York City
  28. Charlotte
