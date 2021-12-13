2021 MLS End-of-Year Waivers List

The End-of-Year Waivers process on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 1 p.m. ET gives the clubs that finished at the bottom of the 2021 standings the first opportunities to select from out-of-contract, typically young players who have not met the minimum number of service years for Free Agency or the Re-Entry Process.
Beginning in reverse order, and taking into account postseason performance, FC Cincinnati will select first. The 2021 MLS Cup champions New York City FC will have the 27th pick, and expansion club Charlotte FC will have the 28th selection to end each round.
End-of-Year Waivers List
- Akanyirige, Jacob - San Jose
- Bender, Jordan - Orlando
- Boehmer, Isaac - Vancouver
- Bolivar, Jovanny - D.C.
- Gomes, Caiser Sergio - Dallas
- Lewis, Luca - New York
- McCue, Erik - Houston
- Ngalina, Michee - LAFC
- Penn, Josh - Miami
- Ramirez, Jeizon - Salt Lake
- Slonina, Nick - Chicago
- Thompson, Brooks - Kansas City
- Vint, Will - Colorado
Waiver Order
- Cincinnati
- Toronto
- Houston
- Austin
- Dallas
- Chicago
- San Jose
- Miami
- LAFC
- Montréal
- Columbus
- D.C.
- LA
- New York
- Vancouver
- Minnesota
- Orlando
- Atlanta
- Seattle
- Nashville
- Kansas City
- Colorado
- New England
- Salt Lake
- Philadelphia
- Portland
- New York City
- Charlotte