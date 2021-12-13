League Announcement

2021 MLS Re-Entry Draft Eligible Player List

The Re-Entry Draft, Stage 1 will begin on Friday, Dec. 17 at 1 pm ET.

Similar to the End-of-Year Waivers process, the Re-Entry Draft is conducted in the reverse order of the final 2021 season standings, keeping in mind postseason performance and any trades impacting selection order.

During the Re-Entry Draft, MLS clubs can select from option-declined players who are at least 22 years old with a minimum of one service year and who are not eligible for free agency.

The final postseason roster mechanism will be Stage 2 of the Re-Entry Draft, which will be conducted on Thursday, Dec. 23. The list of players eligible for Re-Entry, Stage 2 will be announced on Dec. 23.

NOTE: The Re-Entry List is subject to change since players can opt-out.

Re-Entry Draft Eligible Players

General:

  • Ranjitsingh, Gregory - Option

Atlanta:

  • Adams, Mo - Option
  • Bauer, Josh - Option
  • Hernandez, Ronald - Option
  • Lundgaard, Ben - Option

Austin:

  • Scott, Brady - Option
  • Stanley, Aedan - Option
  • Stroud, Jared - Option

Chicago:

  • Berić, Robert - Option
  • Collier, Elliot - Option
  • Kronholm, Kenneth - Option
  • Medran, Alvaro - Option
  • Stojanovic, Luka - Option

Cincinnati:

  • Castillo, Edgar - Option
  • Flanagan, Avionne - Option
  • Gyau, Joseph-Claude - Option
  • Lundt, Ben - Option
  • Stanko, Caleb - Option
  • Tyton, Przemyslaw - Option
  • Valot, Florian - Out of Contract
  • van der Werff, Maikel - Out of Contract

Colorado:

  • Kelly, Jeremy - Option
  • Namli, Younes - Option

Columbus:

  • Dick, Eric - Option
  • Lillard, Grant - Out of Contract
  • Wormgoor, Vito - Option

Dallas:

  • Acosta, Bryan - Option
  • Bressan, - Option
  • Megiolaro, Phelipe - Option
  • Nelson, John - Option
  • Ricaurte, Andres - Option
  • Vargas, Freddy - Option

D.C.:

  • Abila, Ramon - Out of Contract
  • Asad, Yamil - Option
  • DeShields, Michael - Option
  • Hines-Ike, Brendan - Option
  • Mora, Joseph - Out of Contract

Houston:

  • Bizama, Jose - Option
  • Fuenmayor, Alejandro - Out of Contract
  • Maric, Marko - Option
  • Morton, Kyle - Option
  • Quintero, Darwin - Option

Kansas City:

  • Dia, Amadou - Option
  • Harris, Wilson - Option
  • Martins, Luis - Option
  • Punčec, Roberto - Option
  • Smith, Graham - Out of Contract

LA:

  • Hamalainen, Niko - Out of Contract
  • Koreniuk, Kai - Option
  • Lopez, Eric - Option
  • Vazquez, Victor - Option
  • Vom Steeg, Justin - Out of Contract
  • Williams, Augustine - Option

LAFC:

  • Blackman, Jamal - Option
  • Crisostomo, Daniel - Option
  • Quezada, Alvaro - Option

Miami:

  • Alvarado, Ventura - Option
  • Castanheira, Dylan - Option
  • Guediri, Sami - Option
  • Seagrist, Patrick - Option

Minnesota:

  • Billingsley, Noah - Option
  • Gregus, Jan - Option

Montréal:

  • Bayiha, Clement - Option
  • Breza, Sebastian - Option
  • Camacho, Rudy - Out of Contract
  • Kizza, Mustafa - Option
  • Maciel, Emanuel - Option
  • Struna, Aljaz - Option
  • Tabla, Ballou - Option

Nashville:

  • Cadiz, Jhonder - Option
  • Hinds, Nicholas - Option
  • LaGrassa, Matt - Option

New England:

  • Caicedo, Luis - Out of Contract
  • Verfurth, Collin - Option

New York City:

  • Medina, Jesus - Option
  • Thorarinsson, Gudmundur - Option
  • Torres, Juan Pablo - Option

New York:

  • Diarra, Youba - Out of Contract
  • Drame, Issiar - Option
  • Edwards, Tom - Out of Contract
  • Egbo, Mandela - Option
  • Fabio - Option

Orlando:

  • Aguilera, Raul - Option
  • Dodson, Derek - Option
  • Hope-Gund, Rio - Option
  • Loera, David - Option
  • Mas, Emmanuel - Option
  • Pereyra, Mauricio - Out of Contract

Philadelphia:

  • Davo, Matheus - Option

Portland:

  • Gonzalez, Jorge - Option
  • Ivacic, Aljaz - Option
  • Jome, Ismaila - Option
  • Perez, Manny - Option
  • Van Rankin, Josecarlos - Option
  • Zambrano, Renzo - Out of Contract

Salt Lake:

  • Holt, Erik - Option
  • Iloski, Milan - Option
  • Julio, Anderson - Option
  • Luiz, Everton - Out of Contract
  • Martinez, Douglas - Option
  • Portillo, Justin - Option
  • Powder, Noah - Option
  • Schmitt, Tate - Option

San Jose:

  • Abecasis, Luciano - Option
  • Alanis, Oswaldo - Out of Contract
  • Calvillo, Eric - Option
  • Fierro, Carlos - Option
  • Rios, Andres - Option
  • Vega, Daniel - Out of Contract
  • Williamson, Thomas - Option

Seattle:

  • Benezet, Nicolas - Option
  • Hopeau, Shandon - Option
  • Muse, Trey - Option

Toronto:

  • Gallardo, Erickson - Option
  • Silva, Kevin - Option

Vancouver:

  • Gaspar, Bruno - Out of Contract
  • Khmiri, Jasser - Option
  • Metcalfe, Patrick - Option
