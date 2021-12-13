2021 MLS Re-Entry Draft Eligible Player List

The Re-Entry Draft, Stage 1 will begin on Friday, Dec. 17 at 1 pm ET.
Similar to the End-of-Year Waivers process, the Re-Entry Draft is conducted in the reverse order of the final 2021 season standings, keeping in mind postseason performance and any trades impacting selection order.
During the Re-Entry Draft, MLS clubs can select from option-declined players who are at least 22 years old with a minimum of one service year and who are not eligible for free agency.
The final postseason roster mechanism will be Stage 2 of the Re-Entry Draft, which will be conducted on Thursday, Dec. 23. The list of players eligible for Re-Entry, Stage 2 will be announced on Dec. 23.
NOTE: The Re-Entry List is subject to change since players can opt-out.
Re-Entry Draft Eligible Players
General:
- Ranjitsingh, Gregory - Option
Atlanta:
- Adams, Mo - Option
- Bauer, Josh - Option
- Hernandez, Ronald - Option
- Lundgaard, Ben - Option
Austin:
- Scott, Brady - Option
- Stanley, Aedan - Option
- Stroud, Jared - Option
Chicago:
- Berić, Robert - Option
- Collier, Elliot - Option
- Kronholm, Kenneth - Option
- Medran, Alvaro - Option
- Stojanovic, Luka - Option
Cincinnati:
- Castillo, Edgar - Option
- Flanagan, Avionne - Option
- Gyau, Joseph-Claude - Option
- Lundt, Ben - Option
- Stanko, Caleb - Option
- Tyton, Przemyslaw - Option
- Valot, Florian - Out of Contract
- van der Werff, Maikel - Out of Contract
Colorado:
- Kelly, Jeremy - Option
- Namli, Younes - Option
Columbus:
- Dick, Eric - Option
- Lillard, Grant - Out of Contract
- Wormgoor, Vito - Option
Dallas:
- Acosta, Bryan - Option
- Bressan, - Option
- Megiolaro, Phelipe - Option
- Nelson, John - Option
- Ricaurte, Andres - Option
- Vargas, Freddy - Option
D.C.:
- Abila, Ramon - Out of Contract
- Asad, Yamil - Option
- DeShields, Michael - Option
- Hines-Ike, Brendan - Option
- Mora, Joseph - Out of Contract
Houston:
- Bizama, Jose - Option
- Fuenmayor, Alejandro - Out of Contract
- Maric, Marko - Option
- Morton, Kyle - Option
- Quintero, Darwin - Option
Kansas City:
- Dia, Amadou - Option
- Harris, Wilson - Option
- Martins, Luis - Option
- Punčec, Roberto - Option
- Smith, Graham - Out of Contract
LA:
- Hamalainen, Niko - Out of Contract
- Koreniuk, Kai - Option
- Lopez, Eric - Option
- Vazquez, Victor - Option
- Vom Steeg, Justin - Out of Contract
- Williams, Augustine - Option
LAFC:
- Blackman, Jamal - Option
- Crisostomo, Daniel - Option
- Quezada, Alvaro - Option
Miami:
- Alvarado, Ventura - Option
- Castanheira, Dylan - Option
- Guediri, Sami - Option
- Seagrist, Patrick - Option
Minnesota:
- Billingsley, Noah - Option
- Gregus, Jan - Option
Montréal:
- Bayiha, Clement - Option
- Breza, Sebastian - Option
- Camacho, Rudy - Out of Contract
- Kizza, Mustafa - Option
- Maciel, Emanuel - Option
- Struna, Aljaz - Option
- Tabla, Ballou - Option
Nashville:
- Cadiz, Jhonder - Option
- Hinds, Nicholas - Option
- LaGrassa, Matt - Option
New England:
- Caicedo, Luis - Out of Contract
- Verfurth, Collin - Option
New York City:
- Medina, Jesus - Option
- Thorarinsson, Gudmundur - Option
- Torres, Juan Pablo - Option
New York:
- Diarra, Youba - Out of Contract
- Drame, Issiar - Option
- Edwards, Tom - Out of Contract
- Egbo, Mandela - Option
- Fabio - Option
Orlando:
- Aguilera, Raul - Option
- Dodson, Derek - Option
- Hope-Gund, Rio - Option
- Loera, David - Option
- Mas, Emmanuel - Option
- Pereyra, Mauricio - Out of Contract
Philadelphia:
- Davo, Matheus - Option
Portland:
- Gonzalez, Jorge - Option
- Ivacic, Aljaz - Option
- Jome, Ismaila - Option
- Perez, Manny - Option
- Van Rankin, Josecarlos - Option
- Zambrano, Renzo - Out of Contract
Salt Lake:
- Holt, Erik - Option
- Iloski, Milan - Option
- Julio, Anderson - Option
- Luiz, Everton - Out of Contract
- Martinez, Douglas - Option
- Portillo, Justin - Option
- Powder, Noah - Option
- Schmitt, Tate - Option
San Jose:
- Abecasis, Luciano - Option
- Alanis, Oswaldo - Out of Contract
- Calvillo, Eric - Option
- Fierro, Carlos - Option
- Rios, Andres - Option
- Vega, Daniel - Out of Contract
- Williamson, Thomas - Option
Seattle:
- Benezet, Nicolas - Option
- Hopeau, Shandon - Option
- Muse, Trey - Option
Toronto:
- Gallardo, Erickson - Option
- Silva, Kevin - Option
Vancouver:
- Gaspar, Bruno - Out of Contract
- Khmiri, Jasser - Option
- Metcalfe, Patrick - Option