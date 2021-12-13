2021 MLS Expansion Draft Eligible Player List

Major League Soccer today released the lists of players eligible for selection by Charlotte FC in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft.

The 2021 MLS Expansion Draft will take place tomorrow, Tuesday, December 14 at 7 p.m. ET, and will be produced and broadcast live by Charlotte FC’s broadcast partners locally and simulcast nationally on mlssoccer.com and the MLS app.

Expansion Draft Rules

Charlotte FC will select up to five players from the eligible player list (below).

Five teams are exempt from losing players after having players selected by Austin FC in the 2020 MLS Expansion Draft:

LA Galaxy

Nashville SC

New York Red Bulls

Orlando City SC

San Jose Earthquakes

The remaining 22 teams were each allowed to protect 12 eligible players.