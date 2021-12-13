2021 MLS Expansion Draft Eligible Player List

Major League Soccer today released the lists of players eligible for selection by Charlotte FC in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft.
The 2021 MLS Expansion Draft will take place tomorrow, Tuesday, December 14 at 7 p.m. ET, and will be produced and broadcast live by Charlotte FC’s broadcast partners locally and simulcast nationally on mlssoccer.com and the MLS app.
Expansion Draft Rules
Charlotte FC will select up to five players from the eligible player list (below).
Five teams are exempt from losing players after having players selected by Austin FC in the 2020 MLS Expansion Draft:
- LA Galaxy
- Nashville SC
- New York Red Bulls
- Orlando City SC
- San Jose Earthquakes
The remaining 22 teams were each allowed to protect 12 eligible players.
Once one player is selected from a club’s unprotected roster, that club is removed from the remainder of the Expansion Draft and may not have a second player selected.
Expansion Draft Eligible Players
Atlanta:
- Adams, Mo
- Ambrose, Mikey
- Bauer, Joshua
- Damm, Jurgen
- De John, Alex
- Hernandez, Ronald
- Hyndman, Emerson
- Kann, Alec
- Lopez, Erik
- Lundgaard, Ben
- Mulraney, Jake
- Sejdic, Amar
- Torres, Erick
- Walkes, Anton
Austin:
- Gaines, McKinze
- Gallagher, Jon
- Hoesen, Danny
- Jimenez, Hector
- Kleemann, Freddy
- Manneh, Kekuta
- Pulisic, William
- Schoenfeld, Aaron
- Scott, Brady
- Segura, Ulises
- Stanley, Aedan
- Stroud, Jared
- Sweat, Ben
- Tarbell, Andrew
Chicago:
- Beric, Robert
- Calvo, Francisco
- Collier, Elliot
- Kappelhof, Johan
- Kronholm, Kenneth
- Medran, Alvaro
- Shuttleworth, Bobby
- Stojanovic, Luka
Cincinnati:
- Castillo, Edgar
- Cruz, Allan
- Duvall, Chris
- Fjeldberg, Jonas
- Flanagan, Avionne
- Gyau, Joseph-Claude
- Kubo, Yuya
- Lundt, Ben
- Mokotjo, Kamohelo
- Stanko, Caleb
- Tyton, Przemyslaw
- Valot, Florian
- van der Werff, Maikel
- Vermeer, Kenneth
Colorado:
- Badji, Dominique
- Beitashour, Steven
- Irwin, Clint
- Kelly, Jeremy
- Mezquida, Nicolas
- Moor, Drew
- Namli, Younes
- Rawls, Andre
- Rubio, Diego
- Warner, Collen
Columbus:
- Abdul-Salaam, Saad
- Afful, Harrison
- Bush, Evan
- Dick, Eric
- Francis, Waylon
- Hairston, Marlon
- Hurtado, Erik
- Kitchen, Perry
- Lillard, Grant
- Molino, Kevin
- Williams, Joshua
- Wormgoor, Vito
- Wright-Phillips, Bradley
Dallas:
- Acosta, Bryan
- Bressan
- Sergio Gomes, Caiser
- Megiolaro, Phelipe
- Ricaurte, Andres
- Vargas, Freddy
- Zobeck, Kyle
D.C.:
- Abila, Ramon
- Asad, Yamil
- Bolivar, Jovanny
- Brillant, Frederic
- DeShields, Michael
- Kempin, Jon
- Martins, Felipe
- Mora, Joseph
- Moreno, Junior
- Odoi-Atsem, Chris
- Reyna, Yordy
- Seitz, Chris
- Skundrich, Drew
- Smith, Kimarni
- Sorga, Erik
Houston:
- Bajamich, Mateo
- Bizama, Jose
- Ceren, Darwin
- Corona, Joe
- Figueroa, Maynor
- Fuenmayor, Alejandro
- Garcia, Oscar
- Hoffmann, Ian
- Lassiter, Ariel
- Lemoine, Nico
- Maric, Marko
- Morton, Kyle
- Nelson, Michael
- Quintero, Darwin
- Urruti, Maximiliano
Kansas City:
- Dia, Amadou
- Martins, Luis
- Punčec, Roberto
- Sanchez, Ilie
- Smith, Graham
LAFC:
- Blackman, Jamal
- Blackmon, Tristan
- Crisostomo, Daniel
- Edwards, Raheem
- Gaines, Julian
- Ginella, Francisco
- Harvey, Jordan
- Ibeagha, Sebastien
- Jennings, Caleb
- Musovski, Danny
- Ngalina, Michee
- Quezada, Alvaro
- Rossi, Diego
- Traore, Mohamed
Miami:
- Acosta, George
- Alvarado, Ventura
- Castanheira, Dylan
- Chapman, Jay
- Guediri, Sami
- Jones, Joevin
- Leerdam, Kelvin
- Matuidi, Blaise
- McCarthy, John
- Penn, Joshua
- Seagrist, Patrick
- Shawcross, Ryan
- Shea, Dane
Minnesota:
- Adi, Fanendo
- Agudelo, Juan
- Alonso, Osvaldo
- Billingsley, Noah
- Chacon, Thomas
- Finlay, Ethan
- Gregus, Jan
- Hansen, Niko
- Kallman, Brent
- Kibunguchy, Nabi
- McMaster, Justin
- Metanire, Romain
- Montgomery, Callum
- Raitala, Jukka
- Rosales, Joseph
- Taylor, D.J.
- Zendejas, Adrian
Montréal:
- Breza, Sebastian
- Camacho, Rudy
- Johnsen, Bjorn
- Kizza, Mustafa
- Kone, Ismael
- Maciel, Emanuel
- Struna, Aljaz
- Tabla, Ballou
- Thorkelsson, Robert
- Wanyama, Victor
New England:
- Boateng, Emmanuel
- Caicedo, Luis
- Caldwell, Scott
- DeLaGarza, A.J.
- Edwards Jr., Earl
- Kaptoum, Wilfrid
- Kizza, Edward
- Knighton, Brad
- Mafla, Christian
- Traustason, Arnor
- Verfurth, Collin
New York City:
- Amundsen, Malte
- Latinovich, Vuk
- Medina, Jesus
- Mitrita, Alexandru
- Mizell, Cody
- Moralez, Maximiliano
- Rocha, Tony
- Tajouri-Shradi, Ismael
- Thorarinsson, Gudmundur
- Tinnerholm, Anton
- Torres, Juan Pablo
- Zelalem, Gedion
Philadelphia:
- Davo, Matheus
- Bendik, Joseph
- Bueno, Jesus
- Burke, Cory
- Collin, Aurelien
- Findlay, Stuart
- Ilsinho
- Oravec, Matej
- Portella, Gino
- Powell, Alvas
Portland:
- Attinella, Jeff
- Bonilla, Pablo
- Clark, Steven
- Fochive, George
- Gonzalez, Jorge
- Ivacic, Aljaz
- Jome, Ismaila
- Mabiala, Larrys
- McGraw, Zac
- Perez, Manny
- Polo, Andy
- Valeri, Diego
- Van Rankin, Josecarlos
- Zambrano, Renzo
Salt Lake:
- Datković, Toni
- Luiz, Everton
- Martinez, Douglas
- Meram, Justin
- Morgan, Ashtone
- Portillo, Justin
- Powder, Noah
- Putna, Andrew
- Ramirez, Jeizon
- Toia, Donny
Seattle:
- Benezet, Nicolas
- Bruin, Will
- Cissoko, Abdoulaye
- Cleveland, Stefan
- Delem, Jordy
- Montero, Fredy
- O'Neill, Shane
- Richey, Spencer
- Rowe, Kelyn
- Smith, Brad
- Thomas, Andrew
Toronto:
- DeLeon, Nick
- Dwyer, Dom
- Endoh, Tsubasa
- Gonzalez, Omar
- Lawrence, Kemar
- Mullins, Patrick
- Silva, Kevin
- Zavaleta, Eriq
Vancouver:
- Gaspar, Bruno
- Cornelius, Derek
- Egbo, David
- Bikel, Janio
- Godinho, Marcus
- Godoy, Erik
- Jungwirth, Florian
- Khmiri, Jasser
- Newton, Evan
- Owusu, Leonard
- Ricketts, Tosaint
- Rose, Andy
- Teibert, Russell