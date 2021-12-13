League Announcement

2021 MLS Expansion Draft Eligible Player List

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Major League Soccer today released the lists of players eligible for selection by Charlotte FC in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft.

The 2021 MLS Expansion Draft will take place tomorrow, Tuesday, December 14 at 7 p.m. ET, and will be produced and broadcast live by Charlotte FC’s broadcast partners locally and simulcast nationally on mlssoccer.com and the MLS app.

Expansion Draft Rules

Charlotte FC will select up to five players from the eligible player list (below).

Five teams are exempt from losing players after having players selected by Austin FC in the 2020 MLS Expansion Draft:

  • LA Galaxy
  • Nashville SC
  • New York Red Bulls
  • Orlando City SC
  • San Jose Earthquakes

The remaining 22 teams were each allowed to protect 12 eligible players.

Once one player is selected from a club’s unprotected roster, that club is removed from the remainder of the Expansion Draft and may not have a second player selected.

Complete rules

Expansion Draft Eligible Players

Atlanta:

  • Adams, Mo
  • Ambrose, Mikey
  • Bauer, Joshua
  • Damm, Jurgen
  • De John, Alex
  • Hernandez, Ronald
  • Hyndman, Emerson
  • Kann, Alec
  • Lopez, Erik
  • Lundgaard, Ben
  • Mulraney, Jake
  • Sejdic, Amar
  • Torres, Erick
  • Walkes, Anton

Austin:

  • Gaines, McKinze
  • Gallagher, Jon
  • Hoesen, Danny
  • Jimenez, Hector
  • Kleemann, Freddy
  • Manneh, Kekuta
  • Pulisic, William
  • Schoenfeld, Aaron
  • Scott, Brady
  • Segura, Ulises
  • Stanley, Aedan
  • Stroud, Jared
  • Sweat, Ben
  • Tarbell, Andrew

Chicago:

  • Beric, Robert
  • Calvo, Francisco
  • Collier, Elliot
  • Kappelhof, Johan
  • Kronholm, Kenneth
  • Medran, Alvaro
  • Shuttleworth, Bobby
  • Stojanovic, Luka

Cincinnati:

  • Castillo, Edgar
  • Cruz, Allan
  • Duvall, Chris
  • Fjeldberg, Jonas
  • Flanagan, Avionne
  • Gyau, Joseph-Claude
  • Kubo, Yuya
  • Lundt, Ben
  • Mokotjo, Kamohelo
  • Stanko, Caleb
  • Tyton, Przemyslaw
  • Valot, Florian
  • van der Werff, Maikel
  • Vermeer, Kenneth

Colorado:

  • Badji, Dominique
  • Beitashour, Steven
  • Irwin, Clint
  • Kelly, Jeremy
  • Mezquida, Nicolas
  • Moor, Drew
  • Namli, Younes
  • Rawls, Andre
  • Rubio, Diego
  • Warner, Collen

Columbus:

  • Abdul-Salaam, Saad
  • Afful, Harrison
  • Bush, Evan
  • Dick, Eric
  • Francis, Waylon
  • Hairston, Marlon
  • Hurtado, Erik
  • Kitchen, Perry
  • Lillard, Grant
  • Molino, Kevin
  • Williams, Joshua
  • Wormgoor, Vito
  • Wright-Phillips, Bradley

Dallas:

  • Acosta, Bryan
  • Bressan
  • Sergio Gomes, Caiser
  • Megiolaro, Phelipe
  • Ricaurte, Andres
  • Vargas, Freddy
  • Zobeck, Kyle

D.C.:

  • Abila, Ramon
  • Asad, Yamil
  • Bolivar, Jovanny
  • Brillant, Frederic
  • DeShields, Michael
  • Kempin, Jon
  • Martins, Felipe
  • Mora, Joseph
  • Moreno, Junior
  • Odoi-Atsem, Chris
  • Reyna, Yordy
  • Seitz, Chris
  • Skundrich, Drew
  • Smith, Kimarni
  • Sorga, Erik

Houston:

  • Bajamich, Mateo
  • Bizama, Jose
  • Ceren, Darwin
  • Corona, Joe
  • Figueroa, Maynor
  • Fuenmayor, Alejandro
  • Garcia, Oscar
  • Hoffmann, Ian
  • Lassiter, Ariel
  • Lemoine, Nico
  • Maric, Marko
  • Morton, Kyle
  • Nelson, Michael
  • Quintero, Darwin
  • Urruti, Maximiliano

Kansas City:

  • Dia, Amadou
  • Martins, Luis
  • Punčec, Roberto
  • Sanchez, Ilie
  • Smith, Graham

LAFC:

  • Blackman, Jamal
  • Blackmon, Tristan
  • Crisostomo, Daniel
  • Edwards, Raheem
  • Gaines, Julian
  • Ginella, Francisco
  • Harvey, Jordan
  • Ibeagha, Sebastien
  • Jennings, Caleb
  • Musovski, Danny
  • Ngalina, Michee
  • Quezada, Alvaro
  • Rossi, Diego
  • Traore, Mohamed

Miami:

  • Acosta, George
  • Alvarado, Ventura
  • Castanheira, Dylan
  • Chapman, Jay
  • Guediri, Sami
  • Jones, Joevin
  • Leerdam, Kelvin
  • Matuidi, Blaise
  • McCarthy, John
  • Penn, Joshua
  • Seagrist, Patrick
  • Shawcross, Ryan
  • Shea, Dane

Minnesota:

  • Adi, Fanendo
  • Agudelo, Juan
  • Alonso, Osvaldo
  • Billingsley, Noah
  • Chacon, Thomas
  • Finlay, Ethan
  • Gregus, Jan
  • Hansen, Niko
  • Kallman, Brent
  • Kibunguchy, Nabi
  • McMaster, Justin
  • Metanire, Romain
  • Montgomery, Callum
  • Raitala, Jukka
  • Rosales, Joseph
  • Taylor, D.J.
  • Zendejas, Adrian

Montréal:

  • Breza, Sebastian
  • Camacho, Rudy
  • Johnsen, Bjorn
  • Kizza, Mustafa
  • Kone, Ismael
  • Maciel, Emanuel
  • Struna, Aljaz
  • Tabla, Ballou
  • Thorkelsson, Robert
  • Wanyama, Victor

New England:

  • Boateng, Emmanuel
  • Caicedo, Luis
  • Caldwell, Scott
  • DeLaGarza, A.J.
  • Edwards Jr., Earl
  • Kaptoum, Wilfrid
  • Kizza, Edward
  • Knighton, Brad
  • Mafla, Christian
  • Traustason, Arnor
  • Verfurth, Collin

New York City:

  • Amundsen, Malte
  • Latinovich, Vuk
  • Medina, Jesus
  • Mitrita, Alexandru
  • Mizell, Cody
  • Moralez, Maximiliano
  • Rocha, Tony
  • Tajouri-Shradi, Ismael
  • Thorarinsson, Gudmundur
  • Tinnerholm, Anton
  • Torres, Juan Pablo
  • Zelalem, Gedion

Philadelphia:

  • Davo, Matheus
  • Bendik, Joseph
  • Bueno, Jesus
  • Burke, Cory
  • Collin, Aurelien
  • Findlay, Stuart
  • Ilsinho
  • Oravec, Matej
  • Portella, Gino
  • Powell, Alvas

Portland:

  • Attinella, Jeff
  • Bonilla, Pablo
  • Clark, Steven
  • Fochive, George
  • Gonzalez, Jorge
  • Ivacic, Aljaz
  • Jome, Ismaila
  • Mabiala, Larrys
  • McGraw, Zac
  • Perez, Manny
  • Polo, Andy
  • Valeri, Diego
  • Van Rankin, Josecarlos
  • Zambrano, Renzo

Salt Lake:

  • Datković, Toni
  • Luiz, Everton
  • Martinez, Douglas
  • Meram, Justin
  • Morgan, Ashtone
  • Portillo, Justin
  • Powder, Noah
  • Putna, Andrew
  • Ramirez, Jeizon
  • Toia, Donny

Seattle:

  • Benezet, Nicolas
  • Bruin, Will
  • Cissoko, Abdoulaye
  • Cleveland, Stefan
  • Delem, Jordy
  • Montero, Fredy
  • O'Neill, Shane
  • Richey, Spencer
  • Rowe, Kelyn
  • Smith, Brad
  • Thomas, Andrew

Toronto:

  • DeLeon, Nick
  • Dwyer, Dom
  • Endoh, Tsubasa
  • Gonzalez, Omar
  • Lawrence, Kemar
  • Mullins, Patrick
  • Silva, Kevin
  • Zavaleta, Eriq

Vancouver:

  • Gaspar, Bruno
  • Cornelius, Derek
  • Egbo, David
  • Bikel, Janio
  • Godinho, Marcus
  • Godoy, Erik
  • Jungwirth, Florian
  • Khmiri, Jasser
  • Newton, Evan
  • Owusu, Leonard
  • Ricketts, Tosaint
  • Rose, Andy
  • Teibert, Russell
League Announcement Expansion Draft Charlotte FC

Related Stories

2021 MLS End-of-Year Waivers List
2021 MLS Re-Entry Draft Eligible Player List
2021 MLS Free Agency Eligible Player List
More News
More News
2021 MLS End-of-Year Waivers List
League Announcement

2021 MLS End-of-Year Waivers List
Best players available to Charlotte FC in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Best players available to Charlotte FC in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft
2021 MLS Re-Entry Draft Eligible Player List
League Announcement

2021 MLS Re-Entry Draft Eligible Player List
2021 MLS Free Agency Eligible Player List
League Announcement

2021 MLS Free Agency Eligible Player List
2021 MLS Expansion Draft Eligible Player List
League Announcement

2021 MLS Expansion Draft Eligible Player List
Official: LAFC transfer Eduard Atuesta to Brazilian giants Palmeiras
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Official: LAFC transfer Eduard Atuesta to Brazilian giants Palmeiras
More News
Video
Video
James Sands on emotions after winning MLS Cup
2:11

James Sands on emotions after winning MLS Cup
Gudi Thorarinsson: "I think I was crying, I think I was laughing. It's just a big moment for everyone."
2:11

Gudi Thorarinsson: "I think I was crying, I think I was laughing. It's just a big moment for everyone."
Taty Castellanos on stadium atmosphere: "We didn't feel like the visitors."
0:53

Taty Castellanos on stadium atmosphere: "We didn't feel like the visitors."
The Atmosphere. The Sound. The Moments. Experience MLS Cup 2021
1:00

The Atmosphere. The Sound. The Moments. Experience MLS Cup 2021
More Video