2021 Expansion Draft results: Charlotte FC make picks ahead of inaugural season

Charlotte FC continue to build their inaugural roster ahead of their 2022 season debut, selecting five players in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft on Tuesday.

Charlotte made their five selections from the list of eligible players revealed on Monday . Per draft rules, no MLS club could lose more than one player in the draft.

Charlotte went low-risk, high-reward by taking Gaines with their first selection. The 23-year-old forward will join his second expansion side in as many seasons after spending the 2021 campaign with Austin FC.

Gaines only played 205 minutes after joining his hometown club in July, but showed potential in flashes, scoring his first MLS goal in a 2-0 win over the LA Galaxy on Sept. 26 in spectacular fashion.