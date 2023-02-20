St. Louis CITY SC name Roman Bürki their inaugural captain

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Roman Burki

© St. Louis CITY SC

Roman Bürki is St. Louis CITY SC’s first-ever captain, the 2023 MLS expansion club announced Monday.

The 32-year-old former Swiss international goalkeeper will be joined by MLS veteran center back Tim Parker as the team’s vice-captain.

“We have a solid core in our leadership council, but Roman stood out,” head coach Bradley Carnell said in a release. “His vast experiences at the highest level and how he has carried himself since he arrived made him a standout candidate. Having Roman and Tim as captain and vice-captain will be good for our team in terms of communication on and off the field.”

Bürki signed with St. Louis in July 2022 after seven years at German Bundesliga powerhouse club Borussia Dortmund. He amassed 176 matches and 60 clean sheets in Bundesliga play, plus 33 matches with 12 clean sheets in UEFA Champions League during his time at Dortmund.

Bürki has also made nine appearances for Switzerland, backing up now-Bayern Munich goalkeeper Yann Sommer during the FIFA 2018 World Cup. He’s often played on the international stage with Chicago Fire FC star Xherdan Shaqiri

Parker, 29, joined St. Louis in a trade with Houston Dynamo FC this past November. He’s netted two goals and four assists across 217 appearances (207 starts) with Vancouver Whitecaps FC, New York Red Bulls and Houston. Parker’s also made two appearances for the United States, both in June 2018 friendlies.

St. Louis CITY SC play their inaugural match on Feb. 25 at Austin FC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass), then hold their first-ever MLS game at CITYPARK on March 4 against Charlotte FC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

St. Louis CITY SC Roman Burki

Related Stories

MLS preseason 2023: Who gained momentum heading into Matchday 1?
St. Louis CITY SC unveil 2023 The Spirit Kit
MLS preseason 2023: Earthquakes, Red Bulls win at Coachella Valley Invitational
More News
More News
Robin Fraser sees "real change" for Black coaches in MLS
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Robin Fraser sees "real change" for Black coaches in MLS
Real Salt Lake acquire midfielder ​​Moses Nyeman on loan
Transfer Tracker

Real Salt Lake acquire midfielder ​​Moses Nyeman on loan
Toronto FC get Brandon Servania from FC Dallas for Jesús Jiménez
Transfer Tracker

Toronto FC get Brandon Servania from FC Dallas for Jesús Jiménez
St. Louis CITY SC name Roman Bürki their inaugural captain

St. Louis CITY SC name Roman Bürki their inaugural captain
12 must-see new jerseys for the 2023 MLS season
Voices: Sam Jones

12 must-see new jerseys for the 2023 MLS season
Your Monday Kickoff: Predicting the unpredictable clubs in 2023
The Daily Kickoff

Your Monday Kickoff: Predicting the unpredictable clubs in 2023
More News
Video
Video
Watch MLS in 15 from LA vs. TOR | February 19, 2023
14:58

Watch MLS in 15 from LA vs. TOR | February 19, 2023
HIGHLIGHTS: LA Galaxy vs. Toronto FC | February 19, 2023
4:07

HIGHLIGHTS: LA Galaxy vs. Toronto FC | February 19, 2023
GOAL: Ayo Akinola, Toronto FC - 90th minute
0:31

GOAL: Ayo Akinola, Toronto FC - 90th minute
GOAL: Marco Delgado, LA Galaxy - 52nd minute
0:41

GOAL: Marco Delgado, LA Galaxy - 52nd minute
More Video