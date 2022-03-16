St. Louis CITY sign Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Bürki before 2023 expansion season

“We’re delighted to have a top international goalkeeper like Roman joining St. Louis CITY SC,” sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said in a release. “His international experience will be a huge benefit for our club. He’s a player that has proven himself throughout his career and has played on the biggest stages in world football like the European Champions League.

“He will play an important role on our roster by providing leadership to our young and exciting team. As a former goalkeeper myself, I know how important it is to have a leader on and off the field and we have found that in Roman. He is a modern goalkeeper, who is great with both feet, brilliant shot-stopper and brave coming off his line. Roman’s playing style fits perfectly into our philosophy and we’re thrilled to have him as a pillar of our ambitious club.”