Sporting Kansas City sign Zorhan Bassong to contract extension

“We are delighted that Zorhan has made the decision to commit his future to the club and sign a long-term extension,” said David Lee, SKC's president of soccer operations & general manager.

“He is an experienced and high-performing player and we believe he is yet to reach his full potential. He has all the attributes we look for in an outside back and is also able to cover multiple positions around the field, while his personality, mentality and presence in the locker room makes him a valuable member of our leadership group.”