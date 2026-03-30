Sporting Kansas City sign Zorhan Bassong to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
Sporting Kansas City have signed left back Zorhan Bassong to a contract extension, the club announced Monday.
The 26-year-old Canadian international's new deal lasts through the 2028-29 MLS season with options through 2030-31.
“We are delighted that Zorhan has made the decision to commit his future to the club and sign a long-term extension,” said David Lee, SKC's president of soccer operations & general manager.
“He is an experienced and high-performing player and we believe he is yet to reach his full potential. He has all the attributes we look for in an outside back and is also able to cover multiple positions around the field, while his personality, mentality and presence in the locker room makes him a valuable member of our leadership group.”
Bassong has contributed 1g/4a in 51 appearances across all competitions since joining Sporting ahead of the 2024 season. He previously played for CF Montréal (2021-22) after starting his career at French side Lille, with additional stops in Belgium and Romania.
Internationally, Bassong has been capped eight times by Canada, who will co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer along with the United States and Mexico.
Sporting are seeking their first Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip since 2023 in their first season under head coach Raphael Wicky.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker