DC United sign English midfielder Andre Dozzell

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

D.C. United have signed midfielder Andre Dozzell through the 2027-28 season with an option for 2028-29, the club announced Wednesday.

The 27-year-old former English youth international will join D.C. on July 1 via a free transfer. He most recently played for EFL Championship side Portsmouth.

Dozell arrives with extensive experience in his home country, tallying 10g/7a in 281 appearances across stops with Birmingham City, Ipswich Town, Portsmouth and Queens Park Rangers.

"We are thrilled to be adding a central midfielder with Andre's quality and experience," said Dr. Erkut Sogut, D.C. United's managing director of soccer operations.

"Andre is a highly technical two-way player with great vision who does important work for his team for 90 minutes, and we are excited he has chosen to join our family."

D.C. are in their first full season under Sogut and head coach René Weiler. The club last made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in 2019.