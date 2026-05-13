Inter Miami sign homegrown midfielder Preston Plambeck

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Inter Miami CF have signed homegrown midfielder Preston Plambeck, the club announced Wednesday.

The 20-year-old is under contract through the 2026 MLS season with options spanning through the 2028-29 campaign.

This season, Plambeck has subbed into two Inter Miami games while on short-term loans from Inter Miami CF II. He's contributed 3g/4a in 25 matches for the MLS NEXT Pro affiliate.

Plambeck is the 13th Inter Miami Academy product to sign for the first team.

"I’ve worked my whole life to reach this moment, and I want to make my family proud," said Plambeck.

"I think my pathway through the academy and the second team helped shape me by teaching me discipline and helping me understand the club’s style of play through all the coaches who guided me along the way."