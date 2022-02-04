Sources: Portland Timbers, Sebastian Blanco agree to new two-year deal

Sebastian Blanco is coming home after a dance with free agency.

The Portland Timbers and Blanco have agreed to a two-year contract, sources confirm to MLSsoccer.com. He will soon arrive in Portland to finalize and sign the agreement. CL Merlo first reported an agreement had been reached, while ESPN's Jeff Carlisle noted an agreement was close a few days ago.

A source adds the deal will be TAM-level rather than as a Designated Player, giving Portland flexibility at the top of their roster with a third DP spot alongside striker Jaroslaw Niezgoda and midfielder Yimmi Chara. The Timbers can decide how to designate him on their roster over the next three weeks ahead of roster compliance day, just before MLS is Back weekend Feb. 26-27.

Another MLS team had a multi-year deal on the table in attempts to sign Blanco, but the Argentine midfielder agreed to stay in Portland. Negotiations with the Timbers have been prolonged after an agreement in December was thrown off the rails by concerns in his medical examination.

Blanco, 33, has been with the Timbers since 2017 and has 33 goals and 42 assists across 127 regular-season appearances. He has helped lead Portland to MLS Cup twice, in 2018 and 2021. Last season he returned from a torn ACL to great effect, accruing seven goals and seven assists in just 1,182 minutes.