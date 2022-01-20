Portland Timbers transfer MLS legend Diego Valeri to Argentina's Lanús

The Portland Timbers have transferred midfielder Diego Valeri to Club Atlético Lanús, it was announced Thursday. The Argentine Primera División side is the 35-year-old's boyhood club, with the move ending a nine-year run for the MLS legend.

“In Portland, he has meant everything to us on the pitch and in the community. While one chapter ends today, this is not the end of Diego Valeri in Portland, and I cannot wait for fans to have the opportunity to properly honor him in person. Thank you, Diego. For everything.”

“I do not believe there has been a more impactful Designated Player signing in the history of MLS than Diego Valeri,” Timbers owner and CEO Merritt Paulson said in a release. “He changed what clubs looked for in a DP – not a brand to put fans in the seats and sell sponsorships, but a rising European-level talent who chose to make America his home and legacy.

In conjunction with Valeri’s transfer, Portland will play Lanús in a friendly testimonial match at Providence Park in 2023 where the midfielder will play one half for each team. After Valeri retires, he will become an ambassador for the Timbers.

Valeri originally joined Portland in 2013 from Lanús and has become the Timbers’ regular-season leader in goals scored (86) and assists (91), plus ranks second in team history in games played (262) and starts (230).

A five-time MLS All-Star honoree, Valeri was named the Landon Donovan MLS MVP in 2017 and earned three MLS Best XI recognitions (2013, 2014, 2017). He was named MLS Newcomer of the Year in 2013.

“I’d like to start by saying a resounding thank you to Diego, Florencia and their remarkable daughter, Connie, who have been an integral part of the club for the last nine seasons,” Timbers GM and president of soccer Gavin Wilkinson said in a release. “I can confidently say that there will never be another like Diego Valeri in green and gold. On the field, his performances helped change the trajectory of this club. Off of it, the humility and generosity he and his family showed the community has left a lasting impression on the entire city of Portland.