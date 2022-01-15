Report: Portland Timbers pursue deal for Estudiantes midfielder David Ayala

The link to the player was first reported by Cesar Luis Merlo and later confirmed by MLSsoccer.com's Tom Bogert, who added that Ayala would join Portland as a U22 Initiative signing. Ayala, 19, started his professional career in 2019 in Argentina with Estudiantes, where he's since made 33 first-team appearances across all competitions. He's also been capped 13 times for Argentina's U-17 side.