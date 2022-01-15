Transfer Tracker

Report: Portland Timbers pursue deal for Estudiantes midfielder David Ayala

By Ari Liljenwall @AriLiljenwall

The Portland Timbers are in pursuit of Argentine midfielder David Ayala, according to multiple reports.

The link to the player was first reported by Cesar Luis Merlo and later confirmed by MLSsoccer.com's Tom Bogert, who added that Ayala would join Portland as a U22 Initiative signing. Ayala, 19, started his professional career in 2019 in Argentina with Estudiantes, where he's since made 33 first-team appearances across all competitions. He's also been capped 13 times for Argentina's U-17 side.

A defensive midfielder, Ayala could provide depth and eventual succession plan behind longtime stalwart Diego Chara, who signed a contract extension with the Timbers through 2024 on Friday.

Portland also have Eryk Williamson as part of their defensive midfield group on his way back from a knee injury that ended his 2021 season, as well as Cristhian Paredes, who was a standout down the stretch of their 2021 season and run to MLS Cup.

