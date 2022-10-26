Sources: Portland Timbers in advanced talks for club-record signing

The Portland Timbers are in advanced talks to acquire Brazilian attacking midfielder Evander from Danish Superliga side FC Midtjylland, sources tell MLSsoccer.com. The deal would be a club-record signing if it gets done.

Evander, 24, has 50 goals and 38 assists in 165 appearances with the club since joining in 2019 from Vasco da Gama, including one goal and four assists in four Europa League games this season. He is a former Brazil youth international and would be a Designated Player signing. A No. 10, Evander would be the new face of Portland's attack.

Reports suggesting Evander's release clause is $15 million aren't quite accurate, but the potential transfer fee would still be significant. Evander has previously been linked with Scotland's Rangers FC, an unnamed LaLiga club and Turkish powerhouse Galatasaray.

Busy offseason ahead

Heading into the 2023 campaign, Portland are in for a very busy offseason. Evander would occupy a DP spot if signed, but the Timbers are hopeful for further flexibility to potentially open another. Their DPs in 2022 were Yimmi Charà, Jaroslaw Niezgoda and Sebastian Blanco, though Blanco and Niezgoda can be bought down. There are also rumors swirling about the future of US international midfielder Eryk Williamson, who could be a potential league-record trade or remain at the club in 2023. Other players are expected to depart as well.

Portland have three U22 Initiative signings from South America (Santiago Moreno, David Ayala and Juan David Mosquera), so if another DP is signed, it'd need to be a Young DP to keep all three U22 Initiative slots. If their third DP is under the max-TAM charge, they can use all three as well.

The Timbers recently announced their end-of-season roster decisions, providing further clarity on their offseason flexibility. Technical director Ned Grabavoy is Portland's acting chief soccer officer after longtime general manager Gavin Wilkinson departed following U.S. Soccer's independent Sally Yates-led investigation.

Danish league

FC Midtjylland are a top team in Denmark, a place MLS clubs have recently looked at for DP signings. Nashville SC acquired Hany Mukhtar from Brøndby, while the Philadelphia Union signed Mikael Uhre from the same club. Both players have had success in MLS, particularly Mukhtar, who just won the Golden Boot presented by Audi and is the favorite to win 2022's Landon Donovan MLS MVP award.