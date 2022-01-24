MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Sources: Charlotte FC finalizing signing of Poland international forward Karol Swiderski

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Charlotte FC are finalizing the signing of Poland international forward Karol Swiderski from Greek top-flight club PAOK, sources tell MLSsoccer.com. The deal will be worth around $5 million and Swiderski will sign as a Designated Player.

A source can confirm a report from ESPN's Taylor Twellman that Swiderski is currently in Charlotte finishing the move.

Swiderski, who turned 25 this week, has four goals and an assist in 16 appearances (eight starts) with PAOK this season. He has 35 goals and 14 assists in 134 appearances with the club after beginning his career with Jagiellonia Bialystok in Poland.

The center forward has six goals in 14 appearances with the Polish national team, making his debut just under a year ago.

Swiderski would be the latest key attacking addition for Charlotte, who built out their midfield and defensive spine before landing attacking talent. He is likely their first DP, though midfielder Jordy Alcivar may be classified as a Young DP depending on where CLTFC's squad sits at roster compliance just before opening weekend.

Brazilian forward Vinicius Mello (U22 Initiative) is another natural option at center forward, while Cristian Ortiz, McKinzie Gaines and Yordy Reyna make up current options on the wing.

Swiderski plays on Poland's national team with New England Revolution striker Adam Buksa, while Patryk Klimala (New York Red Bulls), Kacper Przybyłko (Chicago Fire FC) and Jarosław Niezgoda (Portland Timbers) are all former Polish youth international No. 9s now in MLS.

