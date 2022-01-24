Sources: Charlotte FC finalizing signing of Poland international forward Karol Swiderski

Charlotte FC are finalizing the signing of Poland international forward Karol Swiderski from Greek top-flight club PAOK, sources tell MLSsoccer.com. The deal will be worth around $5 million and Swiderski will sign as a Designated Player.

A source can confirm a report from ESPN's Taylor Twellman that Swiderski is currently in Charlotte finishing the move.

Swiderski, who turned 25 this week, has four goals and an assist in 16 appearances (eight starts) with PAOK this season. He has 35 goals and 14 assists in 134 appearances with the club after beginning his career with Jagiellonia Bialystok in Poland.