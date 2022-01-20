MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Source: LAFC in advanced talks to acquire Maxime Crepeau from Vancouver Whitecaps

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Maxime Crepeau VAN

LAFC are in advanced talks in a trade for Canadian international goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau from Vancouver Whitecaps FC, a source confirms to MLSsoccer.com. The Washington Post's Steven Goff first reported a deal was close.

A source adds the deal would be worth around $1 million in General Allocation Money.

Crepeau, 27, has made 57 MLS appearances with Vancouver, arriving from CF Montréal ahead of the 2019 season. He is regarded as one of the best shot-stoppers in MLS and has 14 caps with the Canadian men's national team.

Crepeau would solve a rotating door at the position for LAFC. Since moving on from Tyler Miller ahead of the 2020 season, LAFC have had numerous starting GKs including Kenneth Vermeer, Pablo Sisniega, Tomas Romero and Jamal Blackman. Only Romero remains on the roster.

Vancouver homegrown Thomas Hasal, 22, would be expected to elevate to the starting role. Hasal entered the national stage with memorable performances at the MLS Is Back Tournament in 2020, when Crepeau missed time due to a thumb injury. He made eight starts in 2020 then another seven in 2021.

The deal could be the latest key intra-league addition by LAFC this offseason. They previously acquired midfielder Kellyn Acosta (from the Colorado Rapids for $1.1m GAM plus $400k GAM incentives), defender Franco Escobar (from Atlanta United for $250k GAM plus $350k GAM incentives), forward Ismael Tajouri-Shradi (formerly of NYCFC but via Charlotte FC in the Expansion Draft for $400k GAM) and midfielder Ilie Sanchez (formerly of Sporting KC but signed as a free agent).

It would also be the latest seven-figure trade in MLS of the last half-year, following Acosta, Alistair Johnston ($1m GAM to CF Montréal from Nashville SC), Lewis Morgan ($1.2m GAM to New York Red Bulls from Inter Miami), Mark-Anthony Kaye ($1m GAM + other assets to Colorado from LAFC) and Jeremy Ebobisse ($1.167m GAM to San Jose Earthquakes from Portland Timbers).

