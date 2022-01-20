Source: LAFC in advanced talks to acquire Maxime Crepeau from Vancouver Whitecaps

A source adds the deal would be worth around $1 million in General Allocation Money.

Crepeau, 27, has made 57 MLS appearances with Vancouver, arriving from CF Montréal ahead of the 2019 season. He is regarded as one of the best shot-stoppers in MLS and has 14 caps with the Canadian men's national team.

Crepeau would solve a rotating door at the position for LAFC. Since moving on from Tyler Miller ahead of the 2020 season, LAFC have had numerous starting GKs including Kenneth Vermeer, Pablo Sisniega, Tomas Romero and Jamal Blackman. Only Romero remains on the roster.