Son Heung-Min eager for LAFC home debut: "I can't wait"

"I had great memories three months ago, won the trophy in Europa League [with Tottenham Hotspur]. So with that feeling, with that momentum, I want to keep going. And obviously, first home game after a month, it felt like a year, so I can't wait. The fans will be really, really good, and the stadium will be packed. I can't wait to be on the pitch again."

"It's been excellent. I've enjoyed it, and even the long travel," Son told reporters on Friday. "I had time to speak to the players; the socializing is so important to me. I expected, obviously, to try to win a trophy for this club. That's what I'm here for and work for.

So far, Son's integration has coincided with a three-game road trip during which LAFC beat the New England Revolution and drew matches at Chicago Fire FC and FC Dallas .

The Black & Gold return home on Sunday evening against Western Conference leaders San Diego FC , offering the South Korean superstar his first chance to play at BMO Stadium (10:45 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+ ).

"It was a very busy three weeks, but I still think I'm here for playing soccer," Son said. "So I'm very, very happy. The three weeks have been an unbelievable time. But as I said, I'm here to win the games, win the trophies."

Son's next chance to make an impact arrives against LAFC's new rival, a San Diego side atop the West and on pace for several expansion-season records (53 points; 16W-7L-5D record).

Son has given fans early glimpses of his world-class quality on the opening road trip. He scored his first MLS goal against Dallas with a spectacular free kick, tallied his first assist at New England and drew a crucial penalty kick while debuting at Chicago.

Push for playoffs

Those trophy aspirations would be greatly enhanced by a late-season surge into the West's top four, which grants home-field advantage in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

The Black & Gold's 41 points are three off Seattle Sounders FC for the fourth and final spot, but they have multiple games in hand on every team above them.

As LAFC look to mount a strong finish, Son's arrival is already offering a boost.

"A lot of good players are coming, like Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, and a lot of players to join MLS. Obviously, they want to make this league as big as possible," Son said. "And that's what I'm here for as well, obviously. My name is compared to them … I just want to make the league more interested about it, and more focus on it.