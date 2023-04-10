SKC can't score, Minnesota without Reynoso: 5 big early-season surprises

Is it early in the season? Yes. Are teams across the league still finding their legs? Yes. But is the sample size big enough to feel confident about at least a handful of developments from around MLS? I think so.

We should still hold off on making sweeping generalizations about teams or players based on seven matchdays worth of information. But it’s not too early to dive into the data (and the film) to dig up some curious early-season trends. From quicker-than-expected improvement to changing identities, we’re sinking our teeth into five of the most surprising narratives around MLS.

Wilfried Nancy's team looks legit

Maybe there are some folks out there who foresaw the Columbus Crew turning into a legitimate player in the Eastern Conference just a couple of months into Wilfried Nancy’s takeover. I, dear reader, was not one of those people.

The Crew have already adopted Nancy’s flexible 3-4-3 shape and buildup-heavy principles, earning some strong results through seven games. They’re currently sitting in fourth place in the East and are averaging just under two points per game. Now, I do need to add a caveat here: Columbus’ schedule has been fairly weak over the last few weeks (which is when they’ve really turned on the jets with 12 goals in three games). But this team has the bones of a competitive force – and they’ve been doing this without star striker Cucho Hernández.

According to FBref, the Crew are second in the East and fifth in all of MLS based on xG differential per 90 minutes. Though their numbers will cool off as they face a string of more challenging opponents, Nancy’s group creates chances and denies their opponents chances at an impressive rate. It’s not just the end product that has been strong in Columbus so far (and again, there will almost certainly be some leveling out). No, it’s the fact the Crew are leaning into Nancy’s tactical approach. Per Opta, Columbus are seventh in the league in average sequence time and are fifth in the league in buildup attacks, which they define as open-play sequences that contain 10+ passes that end in a shot or a box entry.