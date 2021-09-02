Shorthanded Philadelphia admit "odds are against us" vs. New England, but ready for challenge

The last time Philly faced New England they weren’t full strength, though that was a purposeful decision. They opted to rotate a number of players ahead of the CCL first leg against Club America, starting the likes of Paxten Aaronson , Quinn Sullivan , Stuart Findlay and Jack McGlynn . The Union lost 2-1 away from home that day.

“It’s not about who’s not here, it’s about who is here,” Curtin said. “It’s about trying to get a result against a very strong New England team.”

“The odds are against us, we understand that,” head coach Jim Curtin told media on a virtual press conference. “But this group usually has a strong response when that is the case.”

Philly will be without a number of key players against the Shield-leading Revs, who also won’t be full strength.

With their return leg of the Concacaf Champions League semifinal against Club America coming on September 15 when the rest of the league are playing midweek fixtures, the Union and New England Revolution are playing during the international break on Friday night (7:30 pm ET | MLS Live on ESPN+).

The Philadelphia Union ’s starting XI on Friday night will look much different from their perceived strongest team.

“There’s no secret, just with the numbers we have available, there will be a number of young players on the field,” Curtin said. “No question. The good thing is they were able to play against New England in New England and they performed well. We lost, but they performed well. … I guess what I’m getting at is it won’t be a complete shock, the speed of the game and the quality of the (Revs) players.”

Philadelphia have slipped to fifth in the Eastern Conference, only two points ahead of seventh-placed D.C. United. Columbus Crew and Atlanta United sit below the playoff line only five points adrift with 12 matches left. The Union hope to avoid a playoff chase and aim to climb back up the table, just three points behind second-placed Orlando City SC.

Stealing a result against the Shield-leaders without so many regular starters wouldn’t be a bad way to move forward.