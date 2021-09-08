Fines for NYCFC, Nashville SC highlight MLS Disciplinary Committee decisions for Week 23

Further, Dax McCarty 's red card from last weekend's 3-1 Nashville SC win over NYCFC has been upheld following an appeal.

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has handed down eight rulings after Week 23 of the 2021 season, including fines for failure to leave the field in a timely manner and for violations of the league's Mass Confrontation Policy.

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found New York City FC midfielder Maxi Moralez guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the 44th minute of NYCFC's match against Nashville SC on Sept. 3. Moralez has been fined an undisclosed amount for his action.

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Nashville SC midfielder Dax McCarty guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the 44th minute of Nashville’s match against NYCFC on Sept. 3. McCarty has been fined an undisclosed amount for his action.

Espinoza has been fined an undisclosed amount for his action. In addition, Espinoza has been issued a separate undisclosed fine for exhibiting inappropriate behavior following his red card.

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Sporting Kansas City midfielder Roger Espinoza guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely and orderly manner in the 58th minute of Kansas City's match against LAFC on Sept. 3.

Due to their role in the mass confrontation, NYCFC players Valentin Castellanos , Anton Tinnerholm and Jesus Medina each have been fined an undisclosed amount for their actions in inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation.

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found both Nashville SC and New York City FC in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy during the 43rd minute of their match on Sept. 3. Nashville and NYCFC have been issued a warning for their first violation of the league’s policy this season.

Additionally, Cadiz has been issued a one-match suspension and is not eligible to play in Nashville’s next regular-season game on Saturday, Sept. 11 against CF Montréal .

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Nashville SC’s Jhonder Cadiz , Jalil Anibaba , Ake Loba and Alex Muyl in violation of the league’s policy regarding entering the field of play. All four have been fined an undisclosed amount for their actions in the 43rd minute of Nashville's match against NYCFC on Sept. 3.

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Nashville SC defender Daniel Lovitz in violation of the league’s policy regarding hands to the face, head, or neck of an opponent. Lovitz has been issued an undisclosed fine for his actions in the 43rd minute of Nashville's match against NYCFC on Sept. 3.

Castellanos has been issued an undisclosed fine for his actions in the 43rd minute of NYCFC's match against the Nashville SC on Sept. 3.

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found New York City FC forward Valentin Castellanos in violation of the league’s policy regarding hands to the face, head, or neck of an opponent.

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found New England Revolution defender Henry Kessler guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 93rd minute of New England's match against Philadelphia Union on Sept. 3.

The Independent Review Panel, consisting of one representative from the U.S. Soccer Federation, one representative from the Canadian Soccer Association, and one independent representative nominated by the Professional Referee Organization, has denied Nashville SC’s appeal of the red card issued to midfielder Dax McCarty in the 45th minute of Nashville’s match against NYCFC on Sept. 3.

As a result of the denied appeal, McCarty is not eligible to play in Nashville’s next regular-season game on Saturday, Sept. 11 against CF Montréal as he serves a one-match suspension for the red card.