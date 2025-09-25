Inter Miami clinch Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

Inter Miami CF have clinched an Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs spot for a second consecutive season following Wednesday's 4-0 win at New York City FC .

Miami have already earned a 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup spot, courtesy of reaching the Leagues Cup 2025 final this summer. They also made a historic run to the FIFA Club World Cup knockout rounds earlier this year.

With five matches remaining, the reigning Supporters' Shield champions are third in the Eastern Conference (55 points; 16W-6L-7D). They're on pace to secure home-field advantage in their Round One Best-of-3 Series as they pursue the club's first MLS Cup title.

Star players

Lionel Messi has a strong case to become the first back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP award winner. The Argentine megastar has a league-best 37 goal contributions (24g/13a) in 23 matches, putting the Golden Boot presented by Audi in his crosshairs.

Messi remains supported by fellow FC Barcelona alums Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suárez. They were all part of last year's record-setting side, which earned 74 points in the regular season.

Miami have several newcomers, headlined by blockbuster summer signing Rodrigo De Paul. The Argentine midfielder and 2022 World Cup champion arrived on loan from LaLiga's Atlético Madrid, uniting with Messi at club level.