Seattle Sounders vs. FC Dallas: How to watch, stream Round One Game 1 

Seattle Sounders FC (No. 2) make their Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return Monday evening when hosting FC Dallas (No. 7) for Game 1 of their Round One Best-of-3 series in the Western Conference.
How to watch and stream
- Apple TV - Free
- FS1, FOX Deportes
When
- Monday, October 30 - 9 pm ET/6 pm PT
Where
- Lumen Field | Seattle, Washington
The first team to two victories in the new Round One Best-of-3 series advances to the Conference Semifinals, meaning Dallas are guaranteed to host Seattle on Nov. 4 for Game 2. If necessary, Game 3 is scheduled for Nov. 10 back at Lumen Field.
If a Round One Best-of-3 series match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes), a penalty kick shootout will determine the winner (no extra time). Big picture, teams are chasing a berth in MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 9.
- Seed: 2nd in Western Conference
- Record: 53 points (14W-9L-11D)
Seattle, MLS Cup champions in 2016 and '19, missed the postseason a year ago – the same season in which they won a historic Concacaf Champions League title. That misstep ended their 13-year playoff qualification streak (then a league record), a remarkable level of consistency since joining MLS in 2009.
But Seattle have stormed back in 2023, weathering some up-and-down results to end the regular season nine games unbeaten (4W-0L-5D). Head coach Brian Schmetzer's team, with a veteran core, knows how to navigate these high-stakes matches.
The Sounders' uptick in form coincides with midfielder Cristian Roldan returning to full health, a glue piece for their Jordan Morris-led attack and league-best defense (32 goals against) that's anchored by goalkeeper Stefan Frei. Another development: striker Raúl Ruidíaz and midfielder Nicolás Lodeiro (who said this is his last season in Rave Green) aren't guaranteed starters anymore.
- Seed: 7th in Western Conference
- Record: 46 points (11W-10L-13D)
Dallas enter as the underdog, but a 4-1 Decision Day win at the LA Galaxy could signify their attack is waking up. They scored just 41 goals this year (the same total as Seattle), led by US men's national team forward Jesús Ferreira tallying 12g/6a.
Somewhat under the radar, FCD had the West's second-best defense this year with 37 goals against – a testament both to goalkeeper Maarten Paes and center backs Nkosi Tafari and Sebastien Ibeagha. In midfield, Asier Illarramendi, Paxton Pomykal and Alan Velasco are developing into a first-choice trio.
On the injury front, midfielder Sebastian Lletget (hamstring) and forward Bernard Kamungo (ankle) are listed as questionable. If they can play, depth improves considerably.