Your guide to 2026 World Cup stadiums and locations in the US, Mexico and Canada

Hello, soccer fans. And hello fans of waiting four years for things to happen. The 2026 Men’s World Cup host cities have officially been announced ( 16 total ) and it’s time to start mentally preparing yourself for the biggest party in North American soccer history.

To help, below we’ve got a handy reference guide for you to each North American stadium and city that will provide the backdrop to the world’s biggest sporting event.

New York’s notable soccer history goes back decades to the famous New York Cosmos of the North American Soccer League (NASL) once led by Pelé and Franz Beckenbauer. In addition to hosting a number of major international events in its soccer history, the city is also home to two MLS teams: The current champions, New York City FC , and the sometimes cursed New York Red Bulls . England fans should rest easy heading to New York; there are kindred spirits among the locals.

New York has hosted World Cup events before. In 1994, Giants Stadium – on the same site – hosted seven games of the Men’s World Cup, including the semifinal match. It also hosted four group stage matches of the 1999 Women’s World Cup.

An 82,500-seat stadium built in 2010 that hosts the New York Giants and New York Jets. MetLife has also hosted plenty of soccer, including the 2016 Copa América final between Chile and Argentina. Chile won on penalties.

In addition to hosting multiple World Cup and Gold Cup games, Dallas is home to FC Dallas , a team either most notable for their past stint as the Dallas Burn and the accompanying electro-fire horse logo, or for their current stint running the best youth-development program in the country. It will be nice for literally half of the US men's national team to potentially have a homecoming game.

Dallas did in fact host matches during the 1994 World Cup at the Cotton Bowl. The famous stadium hosted four group stage matches, a Round of 16 match and a quarterfinal between Brazil and the Netherlands attended by over 63,000 fans.

Just a big ole, hilariously massive palace of a stadium. The record attendance at this place is 105,000. It’s normally reserved for the NFL's Dallas Cowboys, whom you might remember from the ’90s. Its recent soccer history includes multiple Concacaf Gold Cup matches and international friendlies.

The home of Atlanta United , MBS lost the record for most-attended MLS game to Charlotte FC this year , but still has about an entire top-20 worth of the highest-attended MLS games. The success of Atlanta United played a major factor into why Atlanta was considered a surefire semifinal host.

Stadium: SoFi Stadium

Another absurdly large structure that can pack in over 100,000. It needs a few touchups to make the field big enough for soccer, but they’ll figure it out over the next four years.

World Cup History

LA was a major site for both the 1994 and 1999 World Cups. The Rose Bowl hosted the men’s final won by Brazil in 1994 and the women’s final won by the United States in 1999. That’s in addition to a handful of group stage games, a Round of 16 game, a semifinal and a third-place game. On top of that, the Home Depot Center in Carson hosted multiple matches in the 2003 Women’s World Cup, including the final won by Germany.

General Soccer Vibe