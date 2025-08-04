CF Monterrey vs. Charlotte FC: How to watch, stream Leagues Cup Phase One match

Charlotte FC entertain Mexican giants CF Monterrey in their final Phase One match on Thursday night, looking to earn their first victory of Leagues Cup 2025.

The Leagues Cup final is set for Aug. 31, while the top three finishers qualify for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup .

The top four teams from each Leagues Cup league-specific table advance to the quarterfinals, meaning only eight of the 36 entrants (18 from MLS, 18 from LIGA MX) reach the knockout phase.

During Phase One, MLS and LIGA MX teams aim to earn points in a league-specific table against clubs from their own league. Adding to the rivalry showdowns, matches go straight to a penalty shootout if they end in a tie.

Up front, Germán Berterame, Tecatito Corona and Lucas Ocampos will hope to be the difference-makers that keep Monterrey's Leagues Cup hopes alive.

But if any side could pull off a last-gasp push for the quarters, it's Monterrey, who are loaded with world-renowned talent. They're led by captain and Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos, as well as former Spanish international Sergio Canales in midfield.

Heading into their final Phase One match, CF Monterrey need a win to reach the quarterfinals. A 3-2 loss to FC Cincinnati , followed by a penalty shootout victory over New York Red Bulls , leaves Rayados with just two points through two games.

Although they're not technically eliminated, Charlotte will need a win and other results to go their way to reach the Leagues Cup quarterfinals. The Crown have taken just one point through two matches, losing steam after entering Leagues Cup by winning four straight in MLS.

Even if they're playing for pride, Charlotte would love to beat one of LIGA MX's best and build momentum before returning to the regular season.